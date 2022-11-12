ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police find no powder in ‘suspicious’ envelopes reported by Kari Lake’s campaign office

By Julia Shapero
 3 days ago
Police did not find any powder or harmful substance in several “suspicious” envelopes sent to Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake’s campaign office, according to a Phoenix police spokesperson.

Police were called to Lake’s campaign office on Nov. 5 over several “suspicious” envelopes that a volunteer had found, police spokeswoman Donna Rossi said in a statement to The Hill.

The volunteer reportedly found an envelope on Nov. 4 that contained a white powdery substance and a letter that contained vulgar language, which they threw in the trash that was later disposed of by cleaning staff, Rossi said. The same volunteer later found two more similar envelopes.

The campaign office’s head of security called the police a day later when he learned of the letters, Rossi said. Upon examining the two remaining letters, he found that they were still sealed and felt as though they contained a powdery substance.

While the letters did contain “derogatory and vulgar statements,” Rossi said that the lab’s analysis showed that “there was no powder present and no harmful substance in either of the envelopes.”

Lake’s close race for governor remained uncalled as of Saturday afternoon, with the Republican candidate trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 31,000 votes. The Grand Canyon State is expected to continue counting votes through “early next week,” according to election officials.

Comments / 62

AP_000513.62e48d65d8374d60adfc998063e07172.1650
3d ago

So alleged letter with powdery substance was opened and just thrown in the trash! No concern for themselves or anyone in the office? Sounds like another attention getting lie that is common from Lake and her cult!

Reply
22
bluebirds
3d ago

She sent it to herself!! I thought that right away in the beginning! Too coincidental! LOSER!!

Reply(8)
43
goin postal
3d ago

The Arizona voters didn't drink the t-rump kool-aid & tossed Kari in the lake !🤣🤣🤣🌊🌊🌊

Reply
24
 

