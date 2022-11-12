Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer stories abound in Blue Jackets family
Annual recognition of those in the fight took place during Tuesday night's game at Nationwide Arena. Nearly everyone has a story of how cancer has impacted their life, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by OhioHealth each year is a chance to tell them. It's a unique and memorable night at the rink each year; here are three stories from Nationwide Arena that stood out from Tuesday night's celebration.
NHL
Don't Fear the Reaper: Stu Grimson Reflects on Time in Nashville
Athlete. Attorney. Analyst. Author. Animated. All these characteristics describe Stu "The Grim Reaper" Grimson and the many different aspects of his life, and on Episode 180 of the Predators Official Podcast, the former Nashville Predators player and broadcaster spoke about each in depth. The newest of the bunch - animated...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
The benefits of synchronicity, experience, support, and Joe Pavelski
We can see the advantages of a topline who supports one another, puts in the work, and has the wisdom of Joe Pavelski. The Stars' top line is at it again, with Jason Robertson collecting 23 points in 15 games, Roope Hintz getting 19 and Joe Pavelski getting 17. While...
NHL
Maven's Memories: The Amazing Nights of Wade Dubielewicz
Wade Dubielewicz backstopped the Islanders to the 2007 playoffs during memorable late season run. Wade Dubielewicz was not your average goalie. Not by a long shot, a slap shot nor even a one-timer. Dubie -- or Dubie-Dubie-Do as some preferred calling him - didn't necessarily look like a goalie, but...
NHL
NJD@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
NHL
PODCAST: Max and Tie Domi Unpack Father's Trip
The crew welcomes Max and Tie Domi to go over the Blackhawks Father's trip last week. The Blackhawks Insider podcast is back after the team's west coast Father's Trip with plenty of stories from "bring your father to work day." Max Domi and his father Tie Domi join the show for a hilarious sit down chat. Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen get you up to speed on the team's latest on and off the ice action.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs Canucks
Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup for the Sabres tonight in the finale of their four-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks. Jokiharju has missed 11 games since sustaining a facial fracture when the puck was shot off his mouth in Calgary on October 20. He averaged over 20 minutes in three games this season prior to his injury and ranked second on the Sabres in average ice time last season.
NHL
Ceri Walker travels across world and through time to support son
Ceri traveled from Australia to join son, Nathan, on first-ever Blues Moms' Trip. There's no limit to how far a mother will go to support her son. Take Ceri Walker, for instance. On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., she boarded a flight in Sydney, Australia and traveled more than 14 hours...
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
Killorn scores in OT, Lightning recover to defeat Stars
TAMPA -- Alex Killorn scored at 3:43 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered for a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Killorn, who had three points, scored from the slot after a pass by Steven Stamkos for his 500th NHL assist. "Big goal...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky, penalty kill shine bright as Panthers beat Capitals
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves and Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Strong in the face of adversity, Florida went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. "I think our penalty kill deserves...
NHL
Prospecting: Winning and Scoring Ways
Many Kraken prospects are off to strong starts, including 2022 picks Jani Nyman, Ty Nelson and Kyle Jackson. Plus, AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is 'En Fuego'. Some of the Kraken front office and amateur scouting staff attended the 2022 U18 Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, MI, last week, evaluating potential draft choices next summer. It's a chance to evaluate top players from five countries - USA, Czechia, Sweden, Finland and Switzerland, compete against some of the best prospects from each country.
NHL
CBJ, M3S Sports announce 5th Line 5K Race, pres. by OhioHealth!
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus-based M3S Sports are teaming up to host the 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth in association with Athletic Brewing Co., mike's Hard Lemonade, and Ag-Pro. The annual 5K will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The downtown road race offers runners and walkers an active way to celebrate the winter season with the Blue Jackets.
Comments / 0