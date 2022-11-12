Read full article on original website
Betty Boop
3d ago
convenient that the new city manager was just voted in by the majority city council. He's gonna tear down things here and there the city manager and mayor, and possibly Walker and Wilson have their own little destruction plan. We will know what we know when they want us too.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MOW Diablo Region Finds Temporary Office Space After Headquarters FireZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
richmondstandard.com
‘Magic Drive’ benefiting homeless held in honor of slain Richmond teen
It’s said that Jammerrei’a “JMac” Frazier was magic on the basketball court, and today, the family of the murdered Richmond teen is spreading some magic in his honor by hosting the “1st Annual Magic Drive” to help people facing homelessness. The Magic Drive, which...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council to ask county for $11.6M for housing projects
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council is expected to approve sending a letter to Solano County officials seeking $11.6 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund the construction of a homeless navigation center and a controversial supportive housing project. The letter requests $7.6 million for a...
eastcountytoday.net
Park District to Receive $3 Million for Public Access at New Thurgood Marshall Regional Park
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors unanimously voted to advance efforts to secure funding for development of the first public access point at the new Thurgood Marshall Regional Park – Home of the Port Chicago 50. The Park District was awarded...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Vice Mayor Accused of Sharing Closed Session Information
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council will discuss taking action against Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez after Councilmember Karen Rarey has accused him of a city policy violation. Rarey has alleged that Rodriguez shared “confidential closed session information or documentation with a third party.” She made the request for this item...
eastcountytoday.net
Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch
On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo school district denies any wrongdoing in student’s death after family files lawsuit
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Unified School District has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the death of a 17-year-old special needs student who suffered a seizure after wandering away from a district school, later dying from his injuries in September 2021. The family of Kevon DeLeon filed the...
Police activity shuts down part of El Camino Real in Redwood City
Police activity has shut down the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City late Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.
eastcountytoday.net
Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays
Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
eastcountytoday.net
Save Mount Diablo Purchases Krane Pond Property Option in North Peak’s “Missing Mile”
CLAYTON, CA — Save Mount Diablo has secured an option agreement to purchase the Krane Pond property, a 6.69-acre parcel directly adjacent to Clayton and Mount Diablo State Park. The property is part of the “Missing Mile,” a square mile of private land on the slopes of North Peak,...
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Rohnert Park sandwich shop worker accused of shooting 16-year-old during dispute
ROHNERT PARK – An employee of a Rohnert Park sandwich shop has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old during a dispute Sunday night.According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Sourdough & Co. at 6356 Commerce Boulevard on reports of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they found the suspect fleeing on foot and detained her.The victim, identified as a 16-year-old girl from Rohnert Park, was found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said. She was tended at the scene by first responders and...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother, son die in Walnut Creek townhome fire
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A deadly fire in Walnut Creek Monday morning killed an elderly woman and her adult son in their townhome. It appears that an unattended cigarette or pipe in a first floor bedroom may have sparked this fire about 6:30 a.m. at Countrywood Townhomes near Heather Farm, Contra Costa County fire officials said.
