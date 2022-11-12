GREEN BAY – The Packers ruined former coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback that led to an overtime victory, 31-28. Kicker Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal ended it with 3:06 left in OT and ended the Packers' five-game losing streak. Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season, Dallas is 6-3. Green Bay got three TD receptions from rookie WR Christian Watson, the last two in the fourth quarter, with one of them on fourth-and-7 to cut the Cowboys' lead to seven points.

