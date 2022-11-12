Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to active roster
The Green Bay Packers have signed RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and signed LB Tim Ward and WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Taylor has spent the season on the Packers' practice squad and active...
Packers.com
Packers release WR Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill
The Green Bay Packers released WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Rodgers was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 26 regular-season games with one start and one postseason contest.
Giants expert David Tyree weighs in on NFL Week 3 action
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Moose and Giants Super Bowl champ David Tyree sit down for a conversation about the first-place, undefeated Big Blue machine and their Monday night match-up with Dallas. Watch the video player for the full interview. Be sure to tune in Saturday at 10:30 p.m. for NY Blitz, where PIX11 Sports’ […]
Jets insider Greg Buttle grades the team’s performance
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle grades Gang Green on their first half of the NFL season. As the team’s former linebacker, he’s a tough grader! Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Packers.com
Packers will 'continue to be creative' to pressure QBs without Rashan Gary
GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media on Monday. Here's a sampling of their key comments. On changing punt returners from Amari Rodgers to Keisean Nixon:. The reason for the change was a critical situation where we put the ball on the ground and changed...
NEWS10 ABC
Can the Giants get back on the winning track?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree sat down with The Moose on NY Blitz to detail what Big Blue needs to do to get back on the winning track against the Bears at MetLife Stadium. Watch the video player for the full interview.
Packers.com
Vote for Packers WR Christian Watson for NFL Rookie of the Week 10
GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for the NFL Rookie of Week 10 after catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are encouraged to vote for Watson here. Voting ends on Wednesday. Watson's...
Jets QB Zach Wilson ‘is the right guy’: Greg Buttle
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle doubled down on his support for quarterback Zach Wilson after his performance against the Patriots last weekend. Watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NEWS10 ABC
Jets insider Greg Buttle talks season opener on NY Blitz
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Moose grills Greg Buttle about the Jets season opener. Can they contain the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weekend? What will the team look like with Joe Flacco at the helm? When will we see Zach Wilson? Is this the year Zack takes over the helm of the Jets and […]
Packers.com
Packers look to ride momentum into Thursday showdown with Titans
GREEN BAY – Less than 48 hours removed from their emotional overtime victory over Dallas, the Packers were back on the practice field in preparation for Thursday night's matchup with Tennessee. As treacherous as short turnarounds can be, both the team and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have enjoyed a fair...
Can the Giants keep their winning record?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — David Tyree joins The Moose on NY Blitz to share his thoughts on what Big Blue needs to do to stay undefeated as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Watch now in the video player.
Giants to face off against Texans after the team’s bye week
NEW YORK (PIX11) – David Tyree is rested and ready after the Giants’ bye week but will Big Blue come out and play rusty or fresh and ready to roll against the Texans? Watch the video player to find out the Super Bowl champs’ thoughts and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at […]
Packers.com
Inbox: He's a freight train in shoulder pads
Sleep went better, food tasted better, the sun was brighter, and the November air smelled fresher. Now rinse and repeat please. GPG. A credit to those coaches and players, the Packers stared down adversity and said, "No. Not this time." The Pack is back in the win column. Good morning!
Packers.com
Packers defeat Cowboys, 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY – The Packers ruined former coach Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field with a two-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback that led to an overtime victory, 31-28. Kicker Mason Crosby's 28-yard field goal ended it with 3:06 left in OT and ended the Packers' five-game losing streak. Green Bay is now 4-6 on the season, Dallas is 6-3. Green Bay got three TD receptions from rookie WR Christian Watson, the last two in the fourth quarter, with one of them on fourth-and-7 to cut the Cowboys' lead to seven points.
Packers.com
Inbox: He'll be really important the rest of the way
Be careful, Spoff! With Wes using such salty language, he is likely to blame you for learning that word when Ma Hod is washing his mouth out with soap!. "Buffalo shot itself in the hoof." Well played Weston, well played. He was rather proud of that one, too. Steve from...
Packers.com
Packers vs. Titans | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 11
The game will be broadcast across the country on Amazon Prime Video. If you live in the Green Bay market, it will also air on NBC26 and if you live in the Milwaukee market, it will be shown on FOX6. Play-by-play man Al Michaels joins analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline...
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Titans game Thursday
Lambeau Field is set for Thursday's Packers-Titans game, which will highlight Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler at halftime. Butler's name will be unveiled on the Lambeau Field façade in honor of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this year, and he will be presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.
Packers.com
No rest for the weary on a short week
GREEN BAY – Head Coach Matt LaFleur didn't go home after the Packers' big overtime win Sunday night. He did get some sleep on the couch in his office, but grinding away at all hours on film review and preparations for the team's annual Thursday Night Football appearance is just the nature of the beast for NFL coaches.
Can the Jets win 5 games in a row?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Jets have won four games in a row. Can they make it five in their matchup with their rival Patriots this weekend? Greg Buttle joined The Moose to break it all down. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
