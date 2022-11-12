Read full article on original website
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
New York Post buries Trump 2024 launch: 'Florida Man Makes Announcement'
The New York Post took another jab at Donald Trump on Wednesday, burying on page 26 of the former president's favorite tabloid. The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper derisively referred to Trump as “Florida Man” on its cover, teasing the launch — which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night — at the bottom of the front page with the headline: “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
90 percent of all US counties experienced climate disaster: research
The findings highlight the growing social and economic toll climate change is taking on communities. Over $92 billion in tax-payer money has been allocated to help those affected in the past decade. Counties in Kentucky and Louisiana had the highest incidence of natural disasters. The vast majority of U.S. counties...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal from an Arizona prisoner who faces execution on Wednesday
