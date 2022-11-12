Photos: Duke battles Virginia Tech in ACC college football action

While UNC clinched the Coastal, NC State suffered its first truly bad loss of the season. The N&O’s Luke DeCock and Andrew Carter on what it all means, the Tar Heels’ CFP prognosis and why this season is truly torturous for Pack fans.
BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
Virginia Tech's offense has struggled heavily this season to say the least with the Hokies averaging only 18.9 points per game, their lowest scoring average currently since 1989. Tech hit their offensive nadir of the season so far this past weekend with their 24-7 loss to Duke where they had an early 53-yard TD pass to Da'Wain Lofton but then averaged a meager 4.3 yards per play the rest of the way.
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
