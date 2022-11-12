Photos: Duke battles Virginia Tech in ACC college football action

With Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC) struggling in a a six-game losing streak, Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) is going for just its second seven-win regular season since 2015.

Duke, having qualified for a bowl game, is playing to improve their chances at a bigger and better slot.

Check out photos from the game by News & Observer photojournalist Kaitlin McKeown.

From left, Duke’s Tre Freeman, Brandon Johnson, Shaka Heyward and Ryan Smith celebrate after a defensive stop during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jontavis Robertson jumps over the Virginia Tech defense during the first half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard runs the ball during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters is brought down by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield during the first half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke wide receiver Jontavis Robertson catches a pass in the end zone over Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner to put the Blue Devils up 24-7 during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard is hit by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keonta Jenkins as he throws during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sideline during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils defensive back Brandon Johnson sacks Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Grant Wells during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke defensive back Jaylen Stinson reacts following a defensive stop during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters carries the ball past Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Mansoor Delane and defensive back Nasir Peoples during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils running back Jaylen Coleman runs the ball past Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Nasir Peoples during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke running back Jordan Waters runs the ball during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jontavis Robertson catches a pass in front of Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner during the second half of a football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com