The thought coming into the season was that Seahawks would be drafting their quarterback of the future next April. Then Geno Smith happened. The Seahawks acquired two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players – including a quarterback – from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade this past offseason. Seattle used one first rounder, one second rounder and the fifth rounder it got from Denver, but the Seahawks are set to enter the 2022 draft with two picks each in the first and second rounds.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO