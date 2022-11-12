ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WATCH: Sean Clifford becomes Penn State’s all-time passing yardage leader

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAYnn_0j8hXvaa00

It did not take long for Sean Clifford to make some history on Saturday against Maryland. On the first offensive series of the game for the Nittany Lions, Clifford completed a 16-yard pass to tight end Brenton Strange to move Clifford to the top of Penn State’s all-time passing leaderboard.

Clifford’s pass to Strange gave Clifford 9,902 career passing yards (he had a two-yard completion earlier on the drive). That moved Clifford ahead of his predecessor as starting quarterback at Penn State, Trace McSorley . McSorley had been the school’s all-time leading passer with 9,899 career passing yards before moving to the NFL.

Here is the play that moved Clifford to the top of the record books at Penn State.

Clifford would go on to end the first offensive series of the game with a short touchdown pass to, who else, Strange to give Penn State an early lead on Maryland.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllHuskers

Does Matt Rhule Fit the Bill for Nebraska Football?

Since the firing of Scott Frost on Sept. 11, there have been a lot of candidates mentioned as possible successors to Scott Frost as the permanent head football coach at Nebraska. Matt Campbell, Dave Aranda, Bill O'Brien, Luke Fickell, Lance Leipold, Kyle Whittingham and Chris Klieman are some of the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan football with Ohio State game looming

Michigan football and Ohio State each have one more game before they collide on Nov. 26 in Columbus for the regular season finale. Both hope to remain undefeated before then, and certainly, one team will get the opportunity to emerge undefeated after, assuming that both take care of business this next week. But, as we wait for next Saturday, everything is being looked at through the lens of what each team presents en route to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s time for Jimbo, to go.

Eighty-Six Million…. Yes, you read that right.. An eight, a six and six zeroes. $86,000,000! That is what it would cost Texas A&M to move on from Jimbo Fisher as their head football coach following this debacle of a football season. Even up to a few days ago it was unthinkable that the program would be in this position. The #1 recruiting class in the world in 2022, a young potential star quarterback, and oh yeah, that $86 Million thing. But here we are, with two games left in the 2022 season, officially eliminated from bowl contention, after losing their 6th straight game...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy