Eric Adams says migrant crisis cost won’t end up costing NYC $1 billion

The migrant crisis won’t cost the Big Apple $1 billion after all, Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday.

“We would’ve had a $1 billion price tag if we did not get the support we needed from the White House. We were able to get that support so that’s going to cut that price tag down a lot,” he told reporters at the SOMOS conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Adams credited President Biden’s recently announced border plan to help stop migrants at the border and the halting of busloads of migrants daily into New York City thanks to a directive from the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas.

“Instead of having 10 buses a day, it’s going to trickle down substantially,” the mayor said.

City budget officials previously estimated the crush of asylum seekers could cost a high of $1 billion.

Migrants arrive at New York City's Port Authority Terminal after being sent from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott. Daniel William McKnight

The Row Hotel, where some migrants have been housed. Matthew McDermott

Previous 1 of 2 Next

Gov. Kathy Hochul said City Hall has asked for funding from the state – but would not provide an estimate.