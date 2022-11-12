ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Town: Recharged and ready for the holidays thanks to fun-filled vacation

By Mike McGinley Around Town
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
There is so much for which to be thankful – all of the time.

Sure, some weeks are tougher than others, but by the time I get to Sunday I’ve usually forgotten any of the disappointments from the week before and am focused on what was great about the week, as well as what’s to come.

This weekend I’m still reflecting on a fun-filled 10 days of vacation with my partner and our friend, a great friend from Mexico who had never been to the East Coast of the United States before, so he decided to visit for a few days for my partner’s birthday.

Let me tell you: it’s interesting spending seven days with someone who doesn’t speak the same language as you (thank you, Google Translate), but we still had fun. Sometimes you don’t need to speak in fast conversations to connect with others.

I’m glad Geovani came to visit, and even more thrilled we all got to spend time together in New York City, where we embarked on a five-day adventure from Midtown Manhattan to the Upper East Side, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

We made our rounds. We barhopped in Brooklyn for Sunday Funday. Brooklyn is laid back, fun and full of fabulous people out and about walking their dogs, stopping at sidewalk cafes and generally having a good time. Many Manhattan workers now take up home in Brooklyn thanks to its contemporary, cool vibe. We hung out at the Beer Garage in Park Slope, which had a plethora of craft beers, wine and sangria, making for a fun Sunday with Brooklynites, transplants and visitors.

But besides the Sunday barhopping, we toured around the Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park, Hudson Yards, Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Station, the Statue of Liberty and more.

We spent Halloween in Greenwich Village and got a kick out of the myriad of outfits — some simple, but some totally bizarre. It’s all part of the charm of New York.

We wanted Geovani to have the full-out New York City experience, and he sure did. (Don’t worry, we introduced him to NEPA culture before we departed for NYC, so he had his fill of Sweet Treat, Senunas’ Bar & Grill and other favorites).

After Geovani departed, Oscar and I set out for a quick trip to Fort Lauderdale where we rented a simple Airbnb by the beach and enjoyed our days on the pristine Sebastian Beach, dinner at Casablanca Café (a staple in Fort Lauderdale) and nighttime fun at the famous Elbo Room.

We were also able to squeeze in a quick trip to Miami Beach which consisted of brunch at the Palace (known for its weekend shows and all-day breakfast and bar menu), a stop at the Versace Mansion and dinner at Gloria Estefan’s restaurant Larios On The Beach.

Needless to say, by the time I got onto the plane on Sunday, I was wiped.

But, I was beyond grateful for the days out of dodge, the relaxation in such a beautiful environment and the overall time spent simply relaxing (although I may have answered an email or two).

With that said, I’m recharged and ready for the holidays, and hope you all are, too.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]

