It does not seem possible but, with the return of the Lights on the Lake at Onondaga Lake Park this week, the holiday season has officially arrived in Central New York. Sunny 102 will provide the tunes as you drive around the annual light display so the soundtrack of the season will soon be hitting our ears. If you are not quite ready for all that, there are plenty of other music choices around the area this week, including Daryl Hall, Dan Navarro, and the CNY Jazz Orchestra. You can also learn about exotic animals at the Syracuse Reptile Expo, get a reading at the Experience Psychic Fair, taste a new brew at the Craft Brewers Festival at the Landmark Theatre, and look for the perfect antique at the Salt City Holiday Antiques Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO