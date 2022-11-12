ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Lilimaria Smith
3d ago

RIP BEAUTIFUL!My condolences goes out to her family and friends! I know this is so painful and I can’t imagine. I will definitely keep y’all in my prayers.No family should go through this in the name of Jesus ♥️

Lynn McDonald
2d ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm here with you in your hometown of Greenville. i wish I could get my hands on that coward. I survived my abuser and I'm grateful but feel so guilty when things like this happen because we all should have survived. God needed her , they are with him now. please hit me up on fb if there's anything you need. this just breaks my heart

Patty S. Reel
1d ago

My heart hurts for this family. The horror this poor girl went through at the hands of a monster. I know he’s someone’s son. Be when he struck the mother of his child and continued to strike her until he took her life and the life of his son. He is evil and a monster!!

