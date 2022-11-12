ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Alabaster's Highway 119 widening project progresses after Thanksgiving

ALABASTER, Ala. — The city of Alabaster provided an update on road work along one section of Highway 119. According to an online post from the city, ALDOT has said utility relocation work is about complete and contractors will begin their work. The contractors are expected to begin extending...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham working to repair more than 15,000 storm drains over next three years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve flooding issues throughout the city. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said the city has 28,000 storm drains throughout the nine districts, but about 18,000 of them are damaged and need to be fixed. It’s one reason we see flooding in neighborhoods and downtown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray A. Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles

A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park

There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham working to get FEMA money to fix storm drains

BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts state of the economy breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted its annual state of the economy breakfast Tuesday. Guest speakers told the audience that they’re hopeful we are not inching closer to a recession. Business leaders, educators and others gathered at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
PINSON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Coroner asks for help finding four families

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the families of four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks' body was found inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South in Birmingham by police, who were performing a welfare check after a neighbor reached out to them. There is no evidence of foul play associated with his death.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now, firefighters are getting some intense training at the old Days Inn property located on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills. The hotel will soon be demolished but for now, it’s a place for a hands-on training conference they’re calling Hotel Hot. Fire personnel...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills. BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

"Tumblebus" crashes in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:24 p.m.: An Irondale Police told a WVTM 13 News crew there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured and was taken to a hospital.
IRONDALE, AL

