Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Alabaster's Highway 119 widening project progresses after Thanksgiving
ALABASTER, Ala. — The city of Alabaster provided an update on road work along one section of Highway 119. According to an online post from the city, ALDOT has said utility relocation work is about complete and contractors will begin their work. The contractors are expected to begin extending...
wbrc.com
Birmingham working to repair more than 15,000 storm drains over next three years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve flooding issues throughout the city. Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander said the city has 28,000 storm drains throughout the nine districts, but about 18,000 of them are damaged and need to be fixed. It’s one reason we see flooding in neighborhoods and downtown.
wbrc.com
New housing development causing concerns in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council is meeting today for a public hearing where they will discuss developments around Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve. Alabaster residents along with University of Montevallo students and faculty have expressed concerns to the council about the negative impact a new development could have on Ebenezer Swamp.
wbrc.com
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray A. Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves millions of dollars for Pratt City redevelopment
PRATT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pratt City is getting millions of dollars to build dozens of affordable homes. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday morning to allocate the money. City leaders said they plan to break ground in North Pratt in early December to start building 52 new homes. The...
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham residents seeing string of car break-ins, smashed windows
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Birmingham residents said their parking lot is being targeted by thieves, sending WBRC multiple pictures of proof. Residents tell WBRC that seven different cars, from the same lot, were smashed into in the last week. But, residents say the thieves aren’t taking any expensive items,...
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works working to pay back 47,000 residents who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have been overcharged on your water bill, Birmingham Water Works is now trying to make it right. BWW is issuing credits to all customers who were charged too much and it should be on your account by the end of this month. Rick Jackson...
wbrc.com
Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
Bham Now
Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park
There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
wbrc.com
Birmingham working to get FEMA money to fix storm drains
It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of resilient students eager to show each and every person how good it can perform a song. The band is directed by Dale Bloodworth, who has been in that same role for 25 years. 90 members make up the Wildcat Marching Band. This Fall the band put on a halftime show called "Mood Maroon, Back to Our Roots."
wbrc.com
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts state of the economy breakfast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted its annual state of the economy breakfast Tuesday. Guest speakers told the audience that they’re hopeful we are not inching closer to a recession. Business leaders, educators and others gathered at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown...
wbrc.com
Anniston extends public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is extending the dates of its public warming station ahead of freezing temperatures. The public warming station in The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church is open Monday, Nov. 14 and will be extended through Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 a.m.
wbrc.com
Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Coroner asks for help finding four families
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding the families of four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 69-year-old Michael Wayne Hicks' body was found inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South in Birmingham by police, who were performing a welfare check after a neighbor reached out to them. There is no evidence of foul play associated with his death.
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now, firefighters are getting some intense training at the old Days Inn property located on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills. The hotel will soon be demolished but for now, it’s a place for a hands-on training conference they’re calling Hotel Hot. Fire personnel...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills. BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.
It’s still hard to get a used car in Alabama: ‘We’re still excessively frustrated’
Scotty Colson helps run a residential program for recovering alcoholics in Birmingham. They spend several months getting sober, working on life skills, getting a job, and setting out on their own. Having wheels of their own helps that independence, so the charity, Jimmie Hale Mission, has an in-house mechanic who fixes up donated cars to give to graduates.
wvtm13.com
"Tumblebus" crashes in Irondale
IRONDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:24 p.m.: An Irondale Police told a WVTM 13 News crew there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured and was taken to a hospital.
Comments / 0