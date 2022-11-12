It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of resilient students eager to show each and every person how good it can perform a song. The band is directed by Dale Bloodworth, who has been in that same role for 25 years. 90 members make up the Wildcat Marching Band. This Fall the band put on a halftime show called "Mood Maroon, Back to Our Roots."

