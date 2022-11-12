Read full article on original website
KY 1529 reopens in southern Hickman County, Kentucky, after crews clear crash site
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A state road in southern Hickman County is blocked because of a traffic crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says Kentucky 1529 is blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. The roadway is expected...
Reconstruction work to cause extended closure at Milton Drive intersection
McCracken County — After about three years of planning, one Lone Oak intersection is finally getting a major makeover. According to a Wednesday morning release, the intersection of Milton Drive, Iowa St. and Starr Hill Road will benefit from reconstruction work, beginning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 18. McCracken...
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
Utility relocation to cause temporary water outage along KY 94 East, boil water notice in Murray
MURRAY, KY — The City of Murray will shut off water in a designated area at precisely 8 a.m. on Wednesday as they relocate utilities in preparation for the upcoming business loop roadway that will connect Glendale Road to 94 east. Customers living on KY 94 East and the...
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
Cold Weather Here for the Rest of the Week
The weekend cold snap is here to stay for the next 10 days with weather forecasters calling for a chance of near-normal temperatures for the Thanksgiving weekend. Temperatures went from a high of 80 degrees Wednesday to a low of 28 Saturday morning. National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Lesage says the cold weather is here for a bit with a chance of rain for western Kentucky Monday night.
Culvert replacement to cause month-long closure on KY 1890 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC...
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois
Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frigid Setup Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our ugly weather maker continues to push across the region as we get set for even colder air to work in. That will spawn a few snow showers and flurries over the next few days before some REALLY cold air invades. After rain and a morning...
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic
While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
