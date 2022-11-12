ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Symphony League Auction Item: Lunch for 10

Gift certificate for Lunch for 10 to be delivered from The Oaks Bed & Breakfast / Allison Libby-Thesing. The Oaks is located on 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs. This year’s auction will be held on November 19, 2022. The auction will be streamed, live via YouTube. As always, you can submit your bids by calling in. There is still time to submit your donation to the auction, contact Linda G at her office (903) 439-6713.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Walk-Ins For Flu Shots Welcome From 1 to 3 Weekdays At CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Christmas In Paris This Saturday

Fa la-la-la! Christmas in Paris has filled up with your favorite vendors, and some new friends are joining us! Mark your calendars for having a place to mark off your Christmas lists! Christmas in Paris! A traditional Christmas bazaar on Saturday before Thanksgiving is hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Brandy Lea Addicks, Joshua Lynn Daggs, Emma Jane Addicks

Funeral services for Brandy Lea Addicks, age 43, Joshua Lynn Daggs, age 33, and Emma Jane Addicks, age. 16, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service time.
YANTIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster

The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023

Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
GREENVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke

Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94, of Lone Oak, Texas, passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
LONE OAK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wood County Economic Development executive director resigns

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC), Christophe Trahan, has resigned. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said in a press release on Monday that her office received notice of the resignation after Trahan’s “21-month stint as the head of the WCEDC.” Hebron thanked him for his […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Menu for November 16, 2022

The Knights of Columbus are smoking the turkeys and are the Community Partner for our holiday celebration. These men are REPEAT (many years) Thanksgiving partners! Dinner Bell is extremely thankful for their support!!!. The Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Meal will be served inside First United Methodist Church. There will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Bertrand (Bert) Jones

Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He was quick to help whenever he felt the need and never met a stranger. He belonged to Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

