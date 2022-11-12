BATON ROUGE - When Brian Kelly was named coach at LSU, the feedback he got regarding the senior starting linebacker he was inheriting wasn't good. Micah Baskerville, despite starting for LSU football the last two seasons, did not have the most sterling reputation off the field heading into this season. But in the months since Kelly has arrived and entering the Tigers' senior night matchup against UAB (5-5) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), Kelly's perception of Baskerville has changed dramatically.

