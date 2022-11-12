If cold-cut sandwiches are a part of your family's weekly lunch rotation, take note: You may need to toss out your recently-purchased deli meats and cheeses to avoid potential illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these foods have been linked to 16 confirmed listeria infections across six states, the agency reported last Wednesday. So far, 13 people have been hospitalized; one death and pregnancy loss has also been reported.

