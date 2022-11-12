ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
The Atlantic

Doctors Are Failing Patients With Disabilities

This piece was originally published by Undark Magazine. Ben Salentine, the associate director of health-sciences managed care at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, hasn’t been weighed in more than a decade. His doctors “just kind of guess” his weight, he says, because they don’t have a wheelchair-accessible scale.
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
marthastewart.com

A Deadly Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese Has Been Reported Across 6 States

If cold-cut sandwiches are a part of your family's weekly lunch rotation, take note: You may need to toss out your recently-purchased deli meats and cheeses to avoid potential illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these foods have been linked to 16 confirmed listeria infections across six states, the agency reported last Wednesday. So far, 13 people have been hospitalized; one death and pregnancy loss has also been reported.
The Hill

US to keep COVID public health emergency through January

The COVID-19 public health emergency will remain in effect until at least mid-January, after the Biden administration did not notify states and health providers of any plans to lift it. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) promised to give stakeholders 60 days’ notice if it intended to let...
CNET

Walmart Agrees to Settle Opioid Lawsuits for $3.1 Billion

Walmart agreed Tuesday to a $3.1 billion settlement over lawsuits that tie the retail giant to the longstanding opioid crisis in the US. Earlier this month, CVS and Walgreens announced "agreements in principle," which are expected to result in $10 billion settlements. The money will resolve "all opioid lawsuits and...

