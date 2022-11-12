SMC Earns Second Consecutive Silver Bicycle Friendly University Award from League of American Bicyclists

Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
LAEDC recognizes Santa Monica College as 2022 Education Honoree at 27th Annual Eddy Awards®
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized Santa Monica College (SMC) as its 2022 Education Honoree at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards held at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Santa Monica College received the award for “its continuous delivery of higher education, career training, and cultural enrichment to its community of students.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Santa Monica offers bystander training on November 17 during United Against Hate Week
This United Against Hate Week, the City is partnering with Right To Be to host a virtual bystander intervention training on Thursday, November 17 at 6 p.m. The training will empower community members to take an active role in standing up against hate and intolerance. The training is no-cost, open to all, and will provide attendees with tools to safely intervene when witnessing harassment in public spaces. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bystander-intervention-training-how-to-address-harassment-in-public-spaces-tickets-461624550457.
Santa Monica Daily Press
PS3 demo project complete
PS3: The City of Santa Monica completed work to remove the embattled Parking Structure 3, near the intersection of 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, this fall. The lot where the five-story structure once stood has been repaved with asphalt and remains fenced off, pending the next stage in the process that will transform the now-vacant lot into a mixed-use affordable housing development.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$5 million collected last year to offset new development
When it comes to financing building projects in Santa Monica, there’s a lot to consider — the permit fees, the architects, the cement, the labor, the light fixtures, the sewer connection, the paint and, somewhere in that very long list, the Development Impact Fees. Development Impact Fees are...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Orchestra Santa Monica (OSM) celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a free concert on Saturday, Nov 19
After presenting its very first concert at Barnum Hall in Fall 2012, Orchestra Santa Monica (OSM) returns to the Barnum Hall stage ten years later with its anniversary concert entitled “John Williams and Pictures at an Exhibition”. Led by Music Director Roger Kalia, the program opens with selections from John Williams’ Lincoln, including the piece With Malice Toward None, featuring LA Phil principal trumpet Thomas Hooten who has performed and recorded an entire album with Williams. Hooten will then perform the virtuosic Trumpet Concerto by Alexander Arutiunian and the program will close with Ravel’s magnificent arrangement of Mussorgsky’s masterpiece, Pictures at an Exhibition.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles approves funding for rehabilitation at Ballona Wetlands
The Los Angeles City Council voted last week to fund rehabilitation for the ecological area surrounding the Freshwater Marsh and the Ballona Wetlands in Playa del Rey. The motion was coordinated by the Friends of the Ballona Wetlands and councilmember Mike Bonin. The funds include a transfer of $133,200 of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Wyndham to reopen as Pierside Santa Monica Hotel in 2023
The Wyndham Hotel on the Esplanade near the Santa Monica Pier closed up shop earlier this year and the structure has spent the past several months in a cocoon of scaffolding, but it will soon emerge as the upscale Pierside Santa Monica, a boutique hotel. The 60-year-old hotel, which occupies...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Police reform back in the spotlight
On Saturday evening, Nov. 12, just before 6 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMDP) officers were filmed struggling to restrain a man in the courtyard of the Pacific Plaza Santa Monica apartment complex at 1431 Ocean Avenue. A video posted on social media shows two officers attempting to subdue a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
ICE opening Nov. 16
Skate: ICE at Santa Monica is set to reopen for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6-10 p.m. The rink, on the southwest corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue, would be operating free of charge on Wednesday with normal hours and prices beginning the following day and running for the length of the season ($20 per day for skating and skate rentals, open daily noon-10 p.m. through Jan. 16).
Santa Monica Daily Press
Brilliant Earth brings ethically sourced jewelry to Santa Monica Place
Santa Monicans in the market for jewelry now have a new option at Santa Monica Place, where ethics and transparency-focused jewelry company Brilliant Earth opened a new showroom last week. Brilliant Earth, which has a nationwide and online presence, was created in 2005 after founder Beth Gerstein was unsatisfied with...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Update on Parking on Parkways and Driveway Aprons and Sidewalks
City staff have been evaluating community feedback and looking at potential options in response to re-codified sections of Santa Monica’s municipal code that prohibits parking on parkways and driveway aprons in order to ensure safe and accessible sidewalks. Pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 22500(f), vehicles blocking the sidewalk...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Victories and concessions pour in as vote count continues
In a rambling, emotional and self-congratulatory speech on Tuesday afternoon, outgoing LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded the race to retain the office, which he held for one term, finally congratulating incoming sheriff Robert Luna on his successful campaign. Throughout vote reporting, Luna has consistently held a double-digit lead over...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election results
Votes: The latest available vote counts from the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk continued to cement prior results that appeared as votes came in earlier last week following Election Day. In local races, Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete were still in the lead for three open city council seats; for school board, Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano were in the lead for four open School Board seats; Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell were still in the lead for four Santa Monica College trustee seats; rent control-strengthening ballot measures were both poised to pass; cannabis and hotel taxes were both passing; and the $375 million school bond was still poised to pass, as was Measure GS (the property transfer tax imposing $56 fees per $100,000 assessed value over $8 million). Lindsey Horvath maintained her narrow lead over Bob Hertzberg for the third district supervisor seat and in the LA mayor race, Karen Bass was holding out ahead of Rick Caruso. The Sheriff’s race was essentially settled for Robert Luna, unseating incumbent Alex Villanueva. In Venice, Traci Park was still holding her lead over Erin Darling for LA city council’s 11th District.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fight against fentanyl continues locally
With overdose deaths due to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl up 3,917% from just five years ago, the substance has been the focus of recent outreach and education efforts in the school district, city and county. Members of Santa Monica High School’s Wellness Advisory Group (SWAG) club spent the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles braces for strong Santa Ana winds
Forecasters warned of critical fire danger and potentially damaging gusts as Santa Ana winds developed in Southern California on Tuesday. Pressure gradients were trending strongly offshore and “all systems appear to be a go for a strong Santa Ana event” Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man pleads guilty to federal charges for stealing nearly $5.5 million in COVID jobless relief and for drug trafficking
A downtown Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to federal drug trafficking and fraud charges, admitting, among other things, that he fraudulently obtained nearly $5.5 million in COVID-related jobless benefits by using the identities of California state prison inmates and other third parties. Edward Kim, 36, pleaded guilty to one...
