Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Quinnipiac men's hockey rises in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll
The Quinnipiac mens' hockey team rose from No. 5 to No. 4 this week, while UConn stayed at No. 8 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey Poll. Quinnipiac swet two of its Ivy League foes in ECAC Hockey play this weekend, first topping Yale 4-3 then beating Brown 4-0.
How to watch Connecticut vs. Buffalo: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #25 Connecticut Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at XL Center. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while Buffalo will be stumbling in from a defeat. Everything went UConn's way against the Boston University...
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi emotionally shaken by University of Virginia shootings
Pat Narduzzi loves to talk football, but Pitt’s coach had a difficult time at his weekly news conference Monday thinking about anything other than the three members of the University of Virginia team who were fatally shot Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. A little more than a day before...
Hall boys, Glastonbury girls win New England cross country titles
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut athletes and teams had an impressive showing at the 87th New England Cross Country Championships in North Scituate, Rhode Island on Saturday. In the boys race, Isaac Mahler was the top Hall finisher and was sixth overall in...
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
Wilton to extend the Norwalk River Valley Trail by nearly a mile
WILTON — The Norwalk River Valley Trail will be extended nearly a mile up through northern Wilton after town officials recently approved a $3 million plan by the Friends of NRVT to build the new section. The plan calls for adding a 0.9 mile piece from where it currently...
Your 2022 guide to winter farmers markets in Connecticut
As items like strawberries and watermelons fade from produce selections and warm-weather farmers markets begin to close for the season, consider visiting one of Connecticut’s winter markets instead. The winter markets still provide fresh and locally grown produce, with many of them now indoors and offering more winter and...
Hundreds without power as parts of CT see first snowfall of season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, reported just over 600 outages across Connecticut as of around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. Those included some 226 customers without power in Watertown. Several other Litchfield County towns reported dozens of outages, including Morris, Litchfield and Cornwall.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Body found in shallow grave in Lunenburg County believed to be connected to Richmond missing teen, family says
The family of a missing Richmond teenager has told 8News on Saturday that they believe the body recently recovered from a shallow grave in Lunenburg County belonged to their loved one, 17-year-old Cion Carroll.
