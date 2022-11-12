Read full article on original website
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Fight against fentanyl continues locally
With overdose deaths due to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl up 3,917% from just five years ago, the substance has been the focus of recent outreach and education efforts in the school district, city and county. Members of Santa Monica High School’s Wellness Advisory Group (SWAG) club spent the...
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
I live in Santa Ana, CA and would like to know when you will be coming close to my area so I can benefit from your program. I love animals! My dog and 2 cats lived long g and healthy lives. My cats 22 and 23 when they passed and my dog was only 14 when she passed. I’ve had time to mourn all their passing tho ill never get over my sorrow cuz I miss them like crazy. But… I’ve given myself enough time and now want to once again bring the happiness from puppies and kittens into my home!
4,500 COVID cases, 27 deaths logged over 4-Day holiday in LA County
More than 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged by Los Angeles County over a four-day period ending Monday, including Veterans Day, along with 27 additional deaths. The county Department of Public Health recorded 1,617 new COVID cases Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, 938 Sunday and 822 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,506,367.
Morongo helps provide 300,000 Thanksgiving meals for those in need
News Release Morongo Band of Mission Indians The Morongo Band of Mission Indians gave away a record 15,000 free turkeys this week to non-profit groups, churches and charities from across Southern California as part of the tribe’s 36th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program. The turkeys donated this ...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
LAEDC recognizes Santa Monica College as 2022 Education Honoree at 27th Annual Eddy Awards®
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) recognized Santa Monica College (SMC) as its 2022 Education Honoree at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards held at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Santa Monica College received the award for “its continuous delivery of higher education, career training, and cultural enrichment to its community of students.”
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
California hospital cleared in counterfeit spine implant case
A California jury cleared Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital of allegations that surgeons used counterfeit spine implants, Courtroom View Network reported Nov. 14. Derika Moses accused the hospital of letting surgeons use allegedly imitation metal screws in a spinal fusion surgery. She had to have the implants removed five years after her initial surgery, and her attorneys sought more than $2 million in damages.
Man pleads guilty to federal charges for stealing nearly $5.5 million in COVID jobless relief and for drug trafficking
A downtown Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to federal drug trafficking and fraud charges, admitting, among other things, that he fraudulently obtained nearly $5.5 million in COVID-related jobless benefits by using the identities of California state prison inmates and other third parties. Edward Kim, 36, pleaded guilty to one...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
At least 1,000 patients expected during Anaheim Health Fair for free health care services
Long lines are expected in Anaheim Sunday where people can go to get free health screenings. Free COVID and flu shots were also being offered at the Anaheim Convention Center during the 16th annual Anaheim Health Fair, which was expected to feature a variety of no-cost medical, dental and vision services. The two-day fair was drawing crowds in the hundreds and was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. It was expected to conclude by 2 p.m. Sunday. "Health care is so important for all of us, and for many of the folks that come here, this might be their only opportunity to...
Norway's reform inspires California to make prison life more humane
SOLEDAD -- An estimated 95 percent of inmates serving time in California prisons will be released eventually. Based on statistics, it is likely that two-thirds of them will re-offend and return to prison within three years. But a new push within the prison system aims to change that.A solution might be found more than 5,000 miles from the Golden State.There isn't much Ed Borla hasn't seen in his 25 years in California's criminal justice system, first as a corrections officer and now as the deputy chief warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.As the second in command there, he's in charge...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
Newsom resumes his homelessness crusade
Nearly three years after California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to aggressively work on California's homelessness crisis, he's once again placing it atop his agenda.
‘A cruel and senseless crime’: Orange County man killed after Tinder date in Colombia
An Orange County family is in mourning and hoping the public can help them bring back the body of their brother, who was killed in an apparent robbery in Colombia on Thursday.
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illnesses. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that overflow tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San...
