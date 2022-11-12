Read full article on original website
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Ivy the Aussie paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Seton Hall Pirates will play host again and welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Prudential Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Seton...
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the #20 Michigan Wolverines at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The odds don't look promising for Pitt, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall. The Panthers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-56 punch to the gut...
Warriors-Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop
Phoenix beat Golden State by 29 less than a month ago, but the Warriors are 1-point road favorites Wednesday night.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Wednesday
Middleton (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton did not practice Tuesday, so he still has some time before he appears in a game. Fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate his return until he starts working in full-contact situations in practice.
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI
CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards
The Washington Wizards will have a few more games at home before they hit the road again. Here is a preview for their next three games this week.
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
'Keep Shooting It': Doncic Trusts Mavs Teammates Despite Inconsistent Start to Season
Luka Doncic knows he can't do it all for the Dallas Mavericks for an entire 82-game season. His teammates will have to step up more consistently like they did in the Mavs' Saturday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale places $500K bet on Houston to win NCAA Tournament
Just days after collecting the largest sports betting payout in history, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is at it again. On Tuesday, McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars currently have 10-1 odds, so...
The Monday After: Nothing has changed at Texas under Steve Sarkisian, who can't seem to fix program's issues
As I watched TCU beat Texas 17-10 in Austin on Saturday night, two thoughts crept through my head. The first, and more inconsequential, thought was "I can't believe the score is only 17-10." A game hyped to be the Big 12's biggest of the season was supposed to be an offensive shootout because it featured a TCU team that seemed to know no other way; instead, it was a defensive slugfest. Both defenses dominated the evening, and the game became a war of attrition.
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Projected final seeds plus playoff chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 11
If we learned one thing from Week 10, it's that the NFL playoff picture can change in an instant, which is something the Buffalo Bills found that out the hard way. Last week, the Bills were sitting at the top of the AFC, but following their improbable loss to the Vikings, they dropped all the way down to the six-seed. Of course, just because they're the six-seed right now doesn't mean they're going to stay there. Can the Bills get back into the top spot in the AFC or did the loss to Minnesota kill their chances of getting a first-round bye?
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Clemson overrated, North Carolina underrated in new top 25
The 2022 season is winding down, and the race for the College Football Playoff is coming into focus. The third edition of the CFP Rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no changes among the top five. Georgia chimed in at No. 1, Ohio State stayed at No. 2, Michigan is firmly in the No. 3 spot, upstart TCU remained at No. 4 after a win over Texas, and Tennessee sits as the first team out at No. 5 with its lone loss to UGA.
