Ivan Toney's Brace Earns Brentford Three Points Against Manchester City After England Snub

Brentford dramatically beat Manchester City in the last minutes of stoppage with an Ivan Toney winner two days after the striker was left out of England's World Cup squad.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City's last game before the World Cup ended in defeat as Brentford scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure the victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Thomas Frank's side took the lead early on as Ivan Toney scored in the 16th minute, but Phil Foden equalised on the verge of half-time.

There was plenty of chances in the second half for both sides, but Brentford's persistent pressure paid off as Toney got the winner meaning that whatever happened in Arsenal's game against Wolves the Gunners would be top of the table for Christmas.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Manchester City won't be top on Christmas

Brentford started in a fast fashion as Frank Onyeka had a good chance to open the deadlock but Ederson smothered his attempt and shortly after he was called back into action as he couldn't get a cross away which presented Toney with a golden chance.

He recovered well though the Brazilian and managed to stop the resulting shot.

Eventually he was beaten though as Ben Mee flicked on a long ball which he headed first time into the back of the net.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City struggled to make any clear openings after the first goal but they did get their equaliser in added on time.

Kevin De Bruyne's corner was flicked on and Phil Foden smashed the ball first time past David Raya who had no chance of stopping the thunderbolt.

In the second half the pattern of the game did not change with Brentford creating plenty of chances and they got their deserved winner on the counter-attack in the last two minutes.

Yoane Wissa got the ball and ran down the left after a City corner and his pass found Josh Dasilva who took on Manuel Akanji.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He then fired in a low ball in the six-yard box to find Toney who had a tap-in which send the Brentford away end into bedlam.

It was Toney's 10th goal of the season and he certainly proved a point to Gareth Southgate who decided against picking him for the World Cup.

Manchester City's next game will be against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in over a months time.