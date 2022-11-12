Read full article on original website
Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup
MONACO (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 international appearances for his country, fell...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Brighton trio named in Ecuador squad for Qatar
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ecuador called up three Brighton players as they became the...
Popculture
Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion
Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
