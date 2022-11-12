ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Linfield University football begins Division III playoffs Saturday

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend in McMinnville, the Linfield Wildcats will make their third straight NCAA Division III postseason appearance. Linfield will host Pomona-Pitzer this Saturday at 12:05 p.m. The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated and have several local players, including Connor Morton of Springfield, Zach Young of...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Police: Two in custody after vehicle nearly hits officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say their officers were nearly struck by a speeding and reckless driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening. Police say the driver eluded when the officer tried to stop him. Officers did not pursue but continued to watch from a distance in an effort to avoid pushing the driver into more reckless behavior.
PORTLAND, OR
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
SALEM, OR
Salem police arrest 12-year-old in threats involving middle schools

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested a middle school student Monday after social media threats were made against two Salem schools over the weekend. At 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, police received several reports about people getting messages on the app Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School that would take place on Monday.
SALEM, OR
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
OREGON STATE

