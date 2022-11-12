Read full article on original website
Linfield University football begins Division III playoffs Saturday
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend in McMinnville, the Linfield Wildcats will make their third straight NCAA Division III postseason appearance. Linfield will host Pomona-Pitzer this Saturday at 12:05 p.m. The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated and have several local players, including Connor Morton of Springfield, Zach Young of...
Salem Police, school district respond to Snapchat threats involving local schools
SALEM, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, several citizens reported receiving messages on Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School will take place on Monday, the Salem Police Department said. SPD responded and started investigating the various calls coming in. Around 7:20 p.m., a new message was reported to...
Police: Two in custody after vehicle nearly hits officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say their officers were nearly struck by a speeding and reckless driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening. Police say the driver eluded when the officer tried to stop him. Officers did not pursue but continued to watch from a distance in an effort to avoid pushing the driver into more reckless behavior.
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
Salem police arrest 12-year-old in threats involving middle schools
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested a middle school student Monday after social media threats were made against two Salem schools over the weekend. At 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, police received several reports about people getting messages on the app Snapchat alleging threats to Parrish Middle School that would take place on Monday.
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
Portland Police looking for arson suspect who failed to turn himself in
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are looking for 23-year-old Jarrid Bailey Huber after he failed to turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber was on a pre-trial release for an arson in the first-degree case from May, 2021. Police say Huber is a white male, 6’2” tall,...
