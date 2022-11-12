ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 23

Deez Nuts
2d ago

We don’t want you here at all in Tennessee. Californians ruining for us locals who struggle to buy a home and all these out of staters move in here and drive up the prices.

Reply(1)
4
Lynne Jeffries
2d ago

y'all stop hating .. I think were just tired of the traffic and being overcrowded, the economy and all that goes with it. it's not her fault, Tennessee is beautiful .. I will say if this influx keeps up Tennessee won't be anywhere near as beautiful, chopping down out trees gor all those new expensive houses and apartments stealing land from our critters , deer getting hit constantly. I could go on n on.

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

Another husband? Gosh this woman can’t stand to be alone with herself.

Reply(2)
12
Related
RadarOnline

'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Ditches Hollywood For New Life In Tennessee

Winnie Cooper got the hell out of Hollywood and didn't look back. Danica McKellar, who starred as the iconic character in The Wonder Years, has ditched Los Angeles and moved to a rural area outside of Nashville, RadarOnline.com has learned. The actress, 47, is one of the many celebrities dumping California, opting for a more affordable lifestyle for their families. Danica revealed her big move to Tennessee while joking that "my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me."The star, her second husband, attorney Scott Sveslovsky, and her 12-year-old son Draco, whom she shares with her ex, Mike Verta, picked...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
In Touch Weekly

Headed For Success? Find Out ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Job and How She Makes a Living

Love, engagement, and professional success? San Diego native Liz Woods, 30, was first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life as none other than Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s love interest. Ed, 57, has been a 90 Day staple for years, gaining international recognition due to his failed romance with Rose Vega, 26, a Filipino woman he met online. While Ed and Liz’s relationship has endured a rollercoaster of drama, there’s one element of the breakthrough star’s life that is more or less established – her job. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Liz’s career and how she makes a living.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
People

People

353K+
Followers
59K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy