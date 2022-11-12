Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Breaks $200 Million, Second Weekend Forecast Revealed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, and second-week forecasts for the film are looking very good. Current projections are saying that Black Panther 2 is poised to one again top the box office with $70M-$72M, which is about a 60% drop-off, week-over-week. The race is now on to see if Wakanda Forever's nearly three-hour runtime will be on a drag on repeat viewings or ticket sales with casual moviegoers in the coming weeks.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Denji and Power
Chainsaw Man is now ripping and tearing through the first season of its highly anticipated anime, and one hilarious cosplay has put a whole new kind of spin on its central duo, Denji and Makima. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has highlighted just how differently its main characters might act from the other heroes in various other Jump action series. Denji and Power share quite the unique dynamic as its immediately clear that at their core they are essentially the same, but outwardly they couldn't be much different from one another when it comes to how they carry themselves.
ComicBook
X-Men Sentinel With Wolverine Jumbo Funko Pop Drops With Black Light Chase
Marvel Comics' X-Men is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and this X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-inch Funko Pop figure is a gift to fans. We say "gift", but you'll have to shell out $45 for it. On the plus side, it is a Previews Exclusive with a chance at at a black light Chase figure, so it should be worth the investment in the long run. This is especially true if you're lucky enough to find that Chase figure on your doorstep when the figure ships in December.
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Star Timothée Chalamet Praises Florence Pugh and Zendaya
With filming underway on Dune: Part Two, star Timothée Chalamet once again takes center stage as Paul Atreides, as the new sequel sees him not only reuniting with costar Zendaya but also acting alongside franchise newcomer Florence Pugh. Chalamet recently praised the talents of both of his costars, having previously worked with Zendaya briefly on the first film while he also starred with Pugh in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Zendaya reprises her role of Chani, who had minimal screen time in the first film, while Pugh takes on the character of Princess Irulan. Dune: Part Two is currently slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.
Watch: 'Snow Day' trailer introduces Nickelodeon, Paramount+ reboot
"Snow Day," a musical remake of the 2000 film starring Chevy Chase, is coming to Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in December.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
ComicBook
Streets of Rage Movie Picked Up by Major Studio
The upcoming Streets of Rage movie has found a home at Lionsgate. Derek Kolstad is writing the screenplay for the adaptation of the hit Sega video game series from the 1990s. Kolstad will also produce alongside Sega's Toru Nakahara, dj2 Entertainment's Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dan Jevons, and Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Tony Shaw. Sega's move to option Streets of Rage comes off of the success of two Paramount Pictures films adapting its beloved mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, for the big screen. Streets of Rage has a much different tone than the cartoonish adventures of Sonic, with the original "beat 'em up" games drawing inspiration from the gritty action movies of the 1980s and early '90s.
ComicBook
Marvel's Demon Wars Is a Must-Read for Demon Slayer Fans
In the world of anime, there are success stories, and then there is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The IP was started under Koyoharu Gotouge at Shueisha, and the manga sold rather well before ufotable adapted it into an anime. No one could have predicted how popular the show would become, and it now ranks as one of the most profitable anime series of all time. And if you have been missing its signature blend of drama and oni action, Marvel has something you will want to check out ASAP.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook
Iron Man #25 Review: An Exceptional Trip Through Marvel's Hall of Armor
A lot has changed for Tony Stark across the decades since his 1963 debut – his suits, his supporting casts, his popularity in the Marvel landscape, and the impact of his futurist point of view. What hasn't shifted, however, is his emotional core, which can be a truly special blend of scrappy, sardonic, and heartfelt. For the past two years, the current Iron Man run has been understanding that wholeheartedly, and has made Tony's story—and the story of the Marvel universe—better as a result. That run, as well as nearly six decades of comic history culminate in Iron Man #25, a milestone issue that excels on virtually every account.
ComicBook
New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date
Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
ComicBook
A Fan-favorite MCU Character Is About To Make Their Comics Debut
A fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character is about to make their first appearance in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, became a fast favorite for fans after debuting in Thor and returning in Thor: The Dark World, bringing a wry sense of humor to the epic superhero stories she existed within. Her role expanded in the Disney+ series WandaVision, and it's that series that seems to have set the stage for her debut in the Marvel Comics universe. Darcy will show up in the second issue of Marvel's new Scarlet Witch series, hanging around Wanda Maximoff's magic shop.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
ComicBook
God of War Director Shoots Down Popular Ragnarok Fan Theory
The director behind 2018's God of War has shot down a new fan theory that involves the game and its new sequel, God of War Ragnarok. Coming into Ragnarok, there were a number of lingering story threads from God of War that fans were interested in seeing developer Santa Monica Studio tie up. Surprisingly, though, Ragnarok didn't end up answering one of the most common questions that fans had in association with the previous installment. And while some have had theories about how this moment from God of War could have been resolved in Ragnarok, one of the main faces associated with the franchise has said that these assumptions aren't accurate.
Comments / 0