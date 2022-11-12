ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Mavericks tickets: How to buy tickets for November game in Boston

The Boston Celtics will host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The C’s are having a strong start to their season with an 11-3 record, on a seven-game winning streak and are at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks on the other hand are sixth in the Western Conference with a 7-5 record. Fans looking to see Luka Dončić and the Mavericks face off against the Celtics live can purchase tickets on VividSeats, StubHub or TicketNetwork.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum’s technical foul rescinded from Celtics’ win over Thunder (report)

When Jayson Tatum was hit with a technical foul against the Thunder, there was immediate confusion. It’s not like Tatum was complaining to the ref or was outwardly demonstrative in any way — all he did was clap his hands in frustration after he was called for a foul. But Tatum was still called for a tech that was criticized by Kevin Durant and other players.
MassLive.com

Kings vs. Nets: How to watch NBA games on Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings are looking to continue their three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will start at 10 p.m. EST. and will be broadcast on TNT. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using DirecTV Stream or Sling TV. DirecTV offers a free trial while Sling offers 50% off your first month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MassLive.com

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: How to watch NHL eastern conference matchup

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday, November 15. The game will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers looking to stream it can only do so with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ subscriptions start at just $9.99/month or you can choose the annual plan and pay $99.99 per year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Jets insider Greg Buttle talks season opener on NY Blitz

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Moose grills Greg Buttle about the Jets season opener.  Can they contain the Baltimore Ravens in the opening weekend? What will the team look like with Joe Flacco at the helm? When will we see Zach Wilson? Is this the year Zack takes over the helm of the Jets and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

