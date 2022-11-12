The Boston Celtics will host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The C’s are having a strong start to their season with an 11-3 record, on a seven-game winning streak and are at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks on the other hand are sixth in the Western Conference with a 7-5 record. Fans looking to see Luka Dončić and the Mavericks face off against the Celtics live can purchase tickets on VividSeats, StubHub or TicketNetwork.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO