Commanders vs. Eagles: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to stay undefeated when they take on the Washington Commanders in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Why Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has issue with ‘alarming’ Kyrie Irving comments from Joe Tsai
BOSTON — While Kyrie Irving’s indefinite suspension is ongoing, it’s unclear when the Nets guard will be back on the court and playing for his team again. That doesn’t appear to be anytime soon as the Nets are on a West Coast swing, and Irving isn’t expected to play on the road trip that lasts through the end of the week.
Celtics vs. Mavericks tickets: How to buy tickets for November game in Boston
The Boston Celtics will host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The C’s are having a strong start to their season with an 11-3 record, on a seven-game winning streak and are at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks on the other hand are sixth in the Western Conference with a 7-5 record. Fans looking to see Luka Dončić and the Mavericks face off against the Celtics live can purchase tickets on VividSeats, StubHub or TicketNetwork.
Jayson Tatum’s technical foul rescinded from Celtics’ win over Thunder (report)
When Jayson Tatum was hit with a technical foul against the Thunder, there was immediate confusion. It’s not like Tatum was complaining to the ref or was outwardly demonstrative in any way — all he did was clap his hands in frustration after he was called for a foul. But Tatum was still called for a tech that was criticized by Kevin Durant and other players.
Jayson Tatum vents about controversial technical foul vs. Thunder: ‘I didn’t say anything’
Jayson Tatum has gained a reputation for complaining to officials during his NBA career and that label likely went a bit too far on Monday night against the Thunder. The All-Star forward was whistled for a technical foul with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter despite an innocent clap of his hands out of frustration.
Kings vs. Nets: How to watch NBA games on Tuesday
The Sacramento Kings are looking to continue their three-game home win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The game will start at 10 p.m. EST. and will be broadcast on TNT. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using DirecTV Stream or Sling TV. DirecTV offers a free trial while Sling offers 50% off your first month.
NFL admits officiating mistake in Vikings win over Bills
If the Bills had come back to beat the Vikings either at the end of regulation or in overtime on Sunday, the NFL would have been buzzing with controversy on Monday morning after a blown call in Buffalo’s favor wasn’t reviewed. Instead, Minnesota prevailed, 33-30, in overtime negating...
Four takeaways as Celtics defeat Thunder 126-122, complete 2nd half comeback
BOSTON — The Celtics lacked spark and energy for most of the night, letting the Thunder build what looked like a comfortable lead. But Boston exploded in a game-changing fourth quarter as the Celtics beat the Thunder 126-122 on Monday at TD Garden. That means a seven-game winning streak...
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart added, Malcolm Brogdon upgraded vs. Hawks
The Celtics could have their backcourt at full strength for Wednesday’s matchup against the Hawks after the team upgraded Malcolm Brogdon to questionable in Tuesday’s injury report. Brogdon has missed Boston’s last three games due to right hamstring tightness. However, Joe Mazzulla says the reserve guard remains day-to-day...
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins: How to watch NHL eastern conference matchup
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday, November 15. The game will start at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers looking to stream it can only do so with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ subscriptions start at just $9.99/month or you can choose the annual plan and pay $99.99 per year.
