CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Move Over Stonehenge. 'Cathenge' Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Arrest made in violent robbery of wristwatch in San Francisco's Hayes Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – A 19-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood earlier this month.According to police, two victims were shopping in the area of Lily and Laguna streets on the afternoon of November 5 when they were approached by two armed suspects. Both victims were wearing watches "of high value" at the time of the incident.The first victim was able to get into his vehicle and lock himself inside, but the suspects were able to break the window with an unknown object. Police said the victim was able...
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for the city’s trans community, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, or GIFT, will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month for up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans […]
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?

Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
Aneka Duncan

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
