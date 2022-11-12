SAN FRANCISCO – A 19-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood earlier this month.According to police, two victims were shopping in the area of Lily and Laguna streets on the afternoon of November 5 when they were approached by two armed suspects. Both victims were wearing watches "of high value" at the time of the incident.The first victim was able to get into his vehicle and lock himself inside, but the suspects were able to break the window with an unknown object. Police said the victim was able...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO