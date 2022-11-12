Read full article on original website
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Third Culture Bakery aims to open second San Francisco storefront by end of year
"We're very excited to join the mix and energy of the Sunset area."
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
Levi's just renewed a big lease in downtown San Francisco
Large lease renewals will be crucial to the future health of downtown San Francisco.
These over-the-top San Francisco hotels are discounted for a limited time
With some rates as low as $63 per night, San Francisco boasts more than a dozen participating locations.
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
Arab bakery Reem’s takes over SF Ferry Building kiosk, lines expected
"Apologies in advance for the lines about to come..."
Arrest made in violent robbery of wristwatch in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
SAN FRANCISCO – A 19-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood earlier this month.According to police, two victims were shopping in the area of Lily and Laguna streets on the afternoon of November 5 when they were approached by two armed suspects. Both victims were wearing watches "of high value" at the time of the incident.The first victim was able to get into his vehicle and lock himself inside, but the suspects were able to break the window with an unknown object. Police said the victim was able...
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for the city’s trans community, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program, or GIFT, will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month for up to 18 months to help address financial insecurity within trans […]
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
Bay Area's Russian River Brewing releases limited supply of cult-favorite beer
The online drop for the Bay Area cult-favorite craft beer is sure to sell out.
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
3 San Francisco restaurants among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Corey Lee's new Korean barbecue restaurant and two other SF spots were recognized.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
Worker at Antioch Habit Burger Grill to lose eye after alleged attack
Despite having to remove her eye, she said she's expected to make a full recovery.
