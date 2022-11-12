Read full article on original website
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
Staten Island single mom of 4 loses leukemia battle; grieving parents will raise kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Her four children were her life. Now they have no mother. Lisa Rose Gorman of Tottenville, a single mother, lost her two-year battle with cancer on Nov. 5. She was 39. Lisa’s parents, Theresa and Robert Mangieri of Huguenot, will now raise her beloved children:...
Neighbor called cops on Black NJ girl, 9, while she was taking care of local trees
A New Jersey man called the police on a nine-year-old Black girl while she was outside spraying trees with a homemade solution to protect them from spotted lanternflies.
Panel discussion at NJCU digs into ‘The Embankment On My Mind: Bridging Science and Art,’ Nov. 22
With its raised walls, the Harsimus Branch Embankment (also referred to as the Sixth Street Embankment) has sat relatively undisturbed in Downtown Jersey City for decades, with the odd section of the nearly mile-long remnants of a railway system and its burgeoning forest used as another place to toss litter.
Deceased, neglected cats and dogs found in N.J. home, cops say
A 37-year-old New Jersey woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after police found deceased and malnourished cats and dogs in her Bergen County home, authorities said. A concerned friend who doesn’t reside in the house on 30th Street in Fair Lawn notified police, Fair Lawn Police Sgt....
myveronanj.com
Lock Home, Car Doors, Police Say
There’s a video circulating on Instagram and TikTok of a Montclair resident who recently discovered an intruder in his kitchen. The lesson, says Verona Chief of Police Christopher Kiernan, is to lock your house door and your car doors. “Thieves will look for anything that is open,” Kiernan says....
Dance ensemble to bring West African experience to two different stages this weekend
Hudson County Schools of Technology’s Music and Audio Technology Department will host two performances by the Kofago Dance Ensemble at the Earl W. Byrd Center Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, at noon and 1:30 p.m. Another performance of the show will take place at White Eagle Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
Search underway for missing NJ hiker: 'Everybody's in a panic to find him'
The search continued Tuesday for a 41-year-old New Jersey man who went missing over the weekend while hiking along the Ramapo River.
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
Project Self-Sufficiency seeks donations for Thanksgiving
The Newton-based Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to contribute funds towards the purchase of food. Donors are invited to sponsor a family for only $50...
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say
A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Ringwood residents upset over death of 4 bears cubs usually spotted around town
Some members of a Passaic County community are upset over what it believes to be an illegal bear kill.
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Westport teacher fired for 'inappropriate comments' made in hidden camera video
WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students. FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families...
