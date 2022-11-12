ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Deceased, neglected cats and dogs found in N.J. home, cops say

A 37-year-old New Jersey woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after police found deceased and malnourished cats and dogs in her Bergen County home, authorities said. A concerned friend who doesn’t reside in the house on 30th Street in Fair Lawn notified police, Fair Lawn Police Sgt....
FAIR LAWN, NJ
myveronanj.com

Lock Home, Car Doors, Police Say

There’s a video circulating on Instagram and TikTok of a Montclair resident who recently discovered an intruder in his kitchen. The lesson, says Verona Chief of Police Christopher Kiernan, is to lock your house door and your car doors. “Thieves will look for anything that is open,” Kiernan says....
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Project Self-Sufficiency seeks donations for Thanksgiving

The Newton-based Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to contribute funds towards the purchase of food. Donors are invited to sponsor a family for only $50...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley

Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
YONKERS, NY
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
