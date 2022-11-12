Twitter reacts to Kentucky losing to Vanderbilt, which hadn't won an SEC game since 2019

It's been a long, long time since Vanderbilt last won an SEC game. But that changed today against the Kentucky football team.

Before today's game, Vanderbilt's most recent SEC victory came on Oct. 19, 2019, against Missouri. Since that day, the Commodores have gone 0-26 in conference play.

That losing streak is now over with Vanderbilt's 24-21 win over the Wildcats . See how Twitter reacted to UK's loss.

