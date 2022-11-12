Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent
All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has officially declined his $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. This does not come as a surprise, as Turner will most likely be in the market for a long-term contract nearing the $300 million threshold — so there was no way he would accept a one-year qualifying offer from the Dodgers.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees Considering Brandon Nimmo in Free Agency, MLB Insider Says
The Yankees have two holes to fill in their outfield this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge to a monster contract would check one of those boxes, the top item on New York's to-do list. Heck, they might even name the superstar slugger captain in the process. Left field, on the other...
Wichita Eagle
Phillies are the Betting Favorites to Land Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies are in hot pursuit of a superstar shortstop this offseason. As they came just two wins away from a World Series championship, a few tweaks, or in this case, one big splash, could make all the difference. The odds changed on Tuesday morning as the Phillies were...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Let's start with a disclaimer: No one, including the people voting for the Manager of the Year Awards, really knows what makes one manager better than another. Voters do their best to parse how much of a team's success was due to the players and how much was due to the manager. In the end, they generally just vote for the team that outperformed (or seemed to outperform) their expectations by the most.
Wichita Eagle
These New York Mets Declined the Qualifying Offer
With the deadline looming on Tuesday for players to make a decision on whether to accept or reject the qualifying offer, several Mets decided to decline it. In what should come as no surprise, Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt all declined the $19.65 million qualifying offer. DeGrom and...
Wichita Eagle
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors
That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.
Wichita Eagle
Royals owner Sherman gives new specifics on downtown ballpark, leaving Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman, the club’s principal owner, released an open letter late Tuesday afternoon in which he makes the case for a new ballpark and the need to move on from the team’s longtime home at Kauffman Stadium. Sherman first stated his intentions...
Comments / 0