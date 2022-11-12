ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nick Snyder

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

Nick Snyder was a little-used reliever for the Rangers in 2022 and his roster spot could be up for grabs in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Nick Snyder

Statistics for 2022: Snyder pitched in two games, both in relief, and had an 18.00 ERA. He threw one complete inning, giving up a hit, two runs (both earned) and three walks. He struck out none. Batters hit .250 against him and he had a 4.00 WHIP.

Season Transactions: He started the 2022 season at Triple-A Round Rock. He spent April 14-24 and May 20-23 with the Rangers. He was sent back to Round Rock both times.

Season Summary: There isn’t much to tell here. Snyder made just four appearances in 2021, so making just two in 2022 may not represent anything at all. He pitched twice in relief — on April 15 and April 17. The first appearance was near-perfect, aside from a walk allowed. His second appearance saw him fail to record an out and give up a hit, two runs and two walks.

Contract Status: Snyder has less than a year of service time and is not eligible for arbitration. He under team control for the 2023 season.

What’s next: Snyder seems like a player whose roster spot could be expendable to protect a player from the Rule V Draft later this offseason. Assuming he makes it to spring training, he needs opportunities to prove he’s worth a roster spot for Opening Day. In the minors, he threw in 41 games, went 2-2 and had a save with a 4.97 ERA. He has to show that can translate to the MLB level.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

