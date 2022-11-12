Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery
A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says homicide rate down in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert addressed the city council meeting Tuesday on the progress of addressing crime in the capital city. Since Albert was first sworn in as the city’s 15th police chief, he said there had been fewer homicides in 2022 than the previous year, adding that homicide clearance rates have gone up to 70%, which is higher than the national average.
Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
WSFA
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Police Investigate First Murder of the Year in Pine Hill
A Wilcox County man is dead. And a murder investigation is underway — following a shooting early Sunday morning in Pine Hill. Police Chief Nikisha says it’s the first homicide in the town this year. She says officers responded to the 200 block of Gwen Road around 12:45...
WSFA
Race for sheriff of south Alabama county tied at 2,225 votes each
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who will be the next top cop in south Alabama’s Conecuh County?. The question was put to the voters in the Nov. 8 general election, but it appears there were exactly the same number of people looking to elect Republican Mike Blackmon as there were to keep Democrat Sheriff Randy Brock.
utv44.com
Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
shsclarion.net
Getting To Know Selma’s New Police Chief
There’s a new Chief of Police in the city of Selma. The City of Selma welcomed its newest Police Chief, Rudy Alcarez, on August 1 of this year. Commander Rene Garza had been serving as interim chief following the exit of former chief Joseph Gomez, who left the department on March 9. Rudy Alcaraz has returned to the department where he worked for almost 20 years. Rudy Alcarez has been involved in law enforcement for over 25 years. He began his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2009. Alcaraz then transferred to the City of Fowler as Police Chief in 2017. Selma City Manager, Fernando Santillan, appointed Rudy Alcaraz.
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
WSFA
Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma. Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
WSFA
Auto repair shop advises drivers to get vehicles ready for winter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We rely on vehicles to get around, but as the weather is getting colder, mechanics at Don Duncan All American Auto and Tire are reminding drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road. Car care expert Preston Holleman says to check your tires, coolant and...
selmasun.com
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in wooded area off Alabama county road
The remains of an Alabama man missing since 2018 have been discovered after police were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a Shelby County road. Officers and crime scene technicians with the Calera Police Department responded and conducted a...
Comments / 0