ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured

Dr. Olga Meave's ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica's new employees, so badly needed at the time, "were joining and they were leaving."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO