ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured

Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win
If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be. Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But...
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
Bakersfield Californian
Groundbreaking scheduled for Delano park commemorating labor leader Larry Itliong
Construction is set to begin this weekend in Delano on a $12 million, 5-acre park honoring Filipino labor leader Larry Itliong. A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 W. 11th Ave., future home of the Larry Itliong United Park and City Aquatic Center.
Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
Bakersfield Californian
City leaders hold table talk on calming traffic
Roadway stripings. Vertical deflections. Strategic closures. These may seem like nothing more than abstract terms. But in practice, and when placed at the right street or crosswalk, one of these additions can be the difference that saves someone’s life. These were talking points hashed out Tuesday between Bakersfield city...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County updates election tallies
The Kern County Elections Division on Tuesday updated its ongoing count of ballots from the Nov. 8 general election. Tens of thousands of ballots remain to be tallied, but some close races are continuing to take shape with every update. Here are some highlights:
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Bakersfield Californian
New CEO works to restore confidence in Clinica Sierra Vista
Dr. Olga Meave's ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica's new employees, so badly needed at the time, "were joining and they were leaving."
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
sjvsun.com
New Clinica Sierra Vista chief looks to break cycle of drama for health clinics
Dr. Olga Meave’s ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica’s new employees, so badly needed at the time, “were joining and they were leaving.”
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park
Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
padailypost.com
5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline
Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
Bakersfield Californian
Refinery owner hunts for capital to complete past-due conversion project on Rosedale
The Torrance-based company working to turn the former Big West petroleum refinery into a renewable diesel plant has run into still more construction delays and a worsening cash crunch it says raise concern about its ability to survive. A report issued Monday by refinery owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc....
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
Bakersfield Californian
Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield invites community to take the RealAge Test
Your chronological age — the number of months and years you've lived on planet Earth — matters. But decades of data show that different people age at different rates, and some tend to defy their chronological, or biological, age.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Bakersfield mom talks about her son's experience with RSV
Pediatricians around the country are seeing an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in young children this winter.
