Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
People

Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'

The South Carolina senator didn't, however, remark on what could prove an elephant in the room in the coming days and weeks: how the endorsement of former President Trump may have impacted some GOP candidates "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." That's how Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham summed up Tuesday's midterm elections as ballots continued to be counted across the country. Graham, speaking on NBC News, made the remarks as several races that Republicans had hoped they could win went for Democratic candidates instead. "A wave would...
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
