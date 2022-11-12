Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again
Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'
The South Carolina senator didn't, however, remark on what could prove an elephant in the room in the coming days and weeks: how the endorsement of former President Trump may have impacted some GOP candidates "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." That's how Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham summed up Tuesday's midterm elections as ballots continued to be counted across the country. Graham, speaking on NBC News, made the remarks as several races that Republicans had hoped they could win went for Democratic candidates instead. "A wave would...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warns of Pennsylvania election fraud before vote counting starts
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is warning about the potential for election fraud in Pennsylvania before officials have even started counting ballots. “The way they do elections in Pennsylvania unfortunately is deeply messed up,” the Texas Republican said during the latest edition of his podcast. As Cruz talked...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
KNOE TV8
Former La. Sen. disbarred after admitting to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct. 18) officially disbarred former Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who admitted to using campaign money to fund her gambling habit. Peterson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Mon., Aug. 1. The state’s high court disbarred Peterson retroactively to...
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly May Have Broken Another Campaign Law
District 15 candidate Monica De La Cruz claimed Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke broke a law this week. Hidalgo County requires events must be held outside of the 100 foot marker from its polling location. The county is south of Corpus Christi.
Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains
Investigators are trying to identify human remains found by a duck hunter in northern Indiana on Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Conservation, the waterfowl hunter searched for a downed duck at around 7 a.m. when they stumbled upon the remains. Investigators said the hunter discovered what appeared to...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Recreational marijuana approved in Maryland and Missouri but rejected in 2 other states
Election results mean that 21 states have now approved recreational use of marijuana, but Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization.
Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?
As the polls predicted over the last few months, Greg Abbott has won a third term as Texas Governor, defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Unsurprisingly the first to call the win for Abbott was Fox News.
Abbott received $2 million from Californian billionaire
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is quick to criticize California for its regulations, high taxes, and liberal politics. He continually attacks California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his policies- and in return, Newsom has blasted Texas and Abbott.
Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House
The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate. From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
Abbott says, "Beto has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success."
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
Comments / 0