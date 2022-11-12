ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady to have second annual ‘ILLUMINOCITY’ competition

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqlEh_0j8hRDPE00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Schenectady and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation have announced the second annual ILLUMINOCITY competition. Rivers Casino is the presenting sponsor for the season-long promotion that launches with the Schenectady Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“The City of Schenectady is pleased to join with the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and other partners and sponsors to have ILLUMINOCITY light up our downtown once again and support our local not-for-profits,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy on Thursday. “ILLUMINOCITY builds on the resurgence happening in Schenectady and will light up businesses and buildings to make our downtown more attractive and festive for the holiday season and give people a reason to come back downtown in the weeks following the Holiday Parade.”

ILLUMINOCITY supports local Schenectady not-for-profits that partner with participating properties. It is a friendly, yet competitive competition that lights up downtown buildings with a decorating contest. A panel of judges, along with the public, select winners in a variety of categories. Cash prizes are awarded to the not-for-profits paired with the winning properties.

‘Coffee for a cause’ raises money for veterans at Capital Region BOCES

Last year, 28 businesses and 27 not-for-profits participated and lit up their buildings with several design categories. Participants were awarded a total of $25,500 for their lighting with various prizes to support a range of not-for-profits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Nine Pin opens new canning facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow. “We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville code blue shelter opening Monday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With freezing weather sweeping across the Capital Region, the City of Gloversville is opening their code blue shelter for the first time of the season Monday evening. The site, at the city’s former VFW, will remain open from now through April. With a bit of early season snow on the ground […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy