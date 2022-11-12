Schenectady to have second annual ‘ILLUMINOCITY’ competition

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Schenectady and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation have announced the second annual ILLUMINOCITY competition. Rivers Casino is the presenting sponsor for the season-long promotion that launches with the Schenectady Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19.

“The City of Schenectady is pleased to join with the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and other partners and sponsors to have ILLUMINOCITY light up our downtown once again and support our local not-for-profits,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy on Thursday. “ILLUMINOCITY builds on the resurgence happening in Schenectady and will light up businesses and buildings to make our downtown more attractive and festive for the holiday season and give people a reason to come back downtown in the weeks following the Holiday Parade.”

ILLUMINOCITY supports local Schenectady not-for-profits that partner with participating properties. It is a friendly, yet competitive competition that lights up downtown buildings with a decorating contest. A panel of judges, along with the public, select winners in a variety of categories. Cash prizes are awarded to the not-for-profits paired with the winning properties.

Last year, 28 businesses and 27 not-for-profits participated and lit up their buildings with several design categories. Participants were awarded a total of $25,500 for their lighting with various prizes to support a range of not-for-profits.

