Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: WNC Nature Center opens new exhibit
The latest addition to the Western North Carolina Nature Center isn’t a cuddly red panda or slithering snake — instead, it’s focused on life that grows up from the ground. In partnership with the WNC Farmers Market, the Nature Center launches its Educational Farmers Market Garden starting Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners pays tribute to Robert Pressley for his service
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners celebrated Robert Pressley for his six years of service to Buncombe County residents. First elected in 2016, Pressley represented district 3 and was a tremendous advocate for economic development, education, and infrastructure. During his tenure, Pressley served on multiple...
avlwatchdog.org
There’s Merriment on Merrimon Avenue
Sure, there was an election last week, one involving politicians seeking public office. But you know what’s really on the ballot in Asheville these days? The Merrimon Avenue “road diet.”. This has got to be the most unpopular diet since the “Tapeworm diet” swept the country in the...
Mountain Xpress
Adoptive parents in Buncombe County recognized by county commissioners; foster parents still needed
During the month of November, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BC HHS) Foster Care Program and the Buncombe County Commissioners’ would like to celebrate the adoptive families in our community. This year, 20 children in the BC HHS Foster Care program were adopted by their foster families. BC HHS and our County Commissioners’ would like to congratulate these adoptive families and honor their example by recognizing November as Adoption Awareness Month in Buncombe County.
avlwatchdog.org
UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector
Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
Mountain Xpress
Student artwork to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
Eight Henderson County students will see their artwork when they pass under bridges that cross Interstate 26 in Henderson County. Millions more people will see that same artwork for decades to come. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials awarded plaques on Monday afternoon to eight Henderson County School District students...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity recognized for $1m in lifetime tithe by Habitat International
Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:. Tithing is a tenet of Habitat for Humanity with affiliates around the world supporting each other’s work. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity hit a tithe milestone recently – $1M in lifetime tithe – a mark that only six of 62 North Carolina Habitat affiliates have reached. Asheville is the 65th affiliate in the United States, out of 1,085, to reach this milestone.
WLOS.com
$1.95 million approved for flood mitigation projects in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County will receive $1,950,000 for two stream restoration and flood resilience projects. The budget allocation from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will pass through Henderson County to Conserving Carolina, the nonprofit overseeing the projects. “Floods are not an if question, they’re a...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Tapping into volunteer skills
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Stephanie Kane is a board member of Asheville Tool Library. Xpress: What about this year’s volunteer/staff work gives you hope about your...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joins Connecting Counties Task Force in first meeting to address expanding access to broadband
As part of a statewide effort to address broadband access in unserved and under-served communities in North Carolina, Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joined the inaugural meeting of the Connecting Counties Task Force. The group of commissioners and county staff, appointed by NCACC President and Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson, met as part of the presidential initiative seeking to explore the complexities and opportunities for expanding broadband.
asheville.com
Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Asheville, NC
The city of Asheville is a spectacular place in North Carolina where you can enjoy an unforgettable adventure without blowing your budget. Asheville, the seat of Buncombe County, allows you to experience the great outdoors in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the confluence of the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers.
tribpapers.com
Buncombe’s Plans for Solid Waste
Asheville – Cassandra Lohmeyer, Buncombe County’s recycling coordinator, provided an overview of the recent “Waste Characterization Study” conducted by SCS Engineers. The objective was to help the county glean information that would help extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Estimates of landfill totals were extrapolated from hand-sorting through 45 samples, each containing 214 pounds of waste. A visual inspection was conducted for estimates of large items like white goods.
Mountain Xpress
Homeless Initiative Advisory Commission reschedules meeting to Nov. 30
NOTICE: The Homeless Initiative Advisory Commission has rescheduled their November meeting from Nov. 25 to now be held on Nov. 30 at 9:00 a.m. This meeting will be held in-person in the First Floor Conference Room of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza. Please visit the committee page for...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday. According to jail logs, Taylor is due in court on Wednesday. A new housing development is on...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tailgate markets segue to holiday markets
These days, following the stock market is likely to trigger some high anxiety. So, consider following local tailgate markets instead. Granted, the summer’s harvest is behind us, but most weekly tailgate markets in Buncombe County are segueing into the holiday market season. Alongside winter greens and squash, shoppers can expect to find décor such as wreaths and garlands, as well as craft and gift vendors in the mix.
Mountain Xpress
Cat Burglar breaks into West Asheville restaurant, leaving behind burglary tools
Asheville, NC (November 16, 2022): Asheville Police Department needs your help in identifying the cat burglar who broke into a West Asheville restaurant during the early hours of Monday morning. APD Patrol Officers responded to the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway around 4:37 a.m. on November 14 to investigate...
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
