During the month of November, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BC HHS) Foster Care Program and the Buncombe County Commissioners’ would like to celebrate the adoptive families in our community. This year, 20 children in the BC HHS Foster Care program were adopted by their foster families. BC HHS and our County Commissioners’ would like to congratulate these adoptive families and honor their example by recognizing November as Adoption Awareness Month in Buncombe County.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO