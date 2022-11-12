Trident Medical Doctor receives lifetime achievement award

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A local oncologic dentist with Trident Medical Center received national recognition on Saturday.

Betsy Davis, DMD, MS, received the American Academy of Facial Prosthetics Andrew Ackerman Award at the Head and Neck Oncology Symposium at the Wild Dunes Resort on Saturday.

Davis is an oncologic dentist with Head and Neck Specialists who specializes in facial prosthetics.

She uses 3D printing to create prosthetic replacements for portions of the head and neck that patients have lost battling cancer.

Less than 200 physicians in the country specialize in these facial prosthetics.

According to the American Academy of Facial Prosthetics, the Ackerman Award is not given annually but only when the awards committee determines that an individual has distinguished outstanding merits.

Trident Medical Center says this is a lifetime achievement award.

