Ohio State football fans can worry about this new Maryland scare one week before Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans didn’t really see it coming back in 2018 — the Maryland threat that nearly spoiled a Big Ten championship season. Sure, that OSU team had struggled to defend the run all season. Sure, Anthony McFarland Jr. had just rushed for 210 yards against Indiana. The Buckeyes, though, were on a collision course with Michigan — both undefeated in Big Ten play — and trying to make a last-ditch surge into the playoffs.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
dcnewsnow.com
Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia
Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
GW Hatchet
Men’s basketball secures victory against crosstown rival Howard
Men’s basketball secured their second consecutive victory in an electric performance at home, taking down their crosstown rival Howard. After years of lackluster attendance and fan engagement, Head Coach Chris Caputo and men’s basketball had the Smith Center rocking again with their 85-75 win over Howard Friday night. Senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. and freshman guard Maximus Edwards combined for 37 points and 17 rebounds on the way to a Colonials victory.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Graffiti Depicting Jews Hanging from Gallows Discovered in Maryland
Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
wfxg.com
Local politicians rally for Warnock
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The race for a seat in the senate takes two Georgia candidates into a runoff election. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock hopes to maintain his position, leaving former University of Georgia football star, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, out of Washington, D.C. Local leaders and members of...
mocoshow.com
$100,008 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
A North Potomac man has claimed the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold earlier this month at Steve’s Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A North Potomac man took the drive to Baltimore to claim a $100,008 Powerball prize. The excited...
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Giant Food supermarket chain will open its newest Maryland store in Baltimore.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
GW Hatchet
Student team wins grand prize for a D.C. public health case challenge
A team of students from across the University won a contest last month that challenged participants to formulate a strategy to prevent intimate partner violence among D.C. adolescents. The team – which consisted of six dean-selected graduate students from the Milken Institute School of Public Health, GW Law, the School...
