Knoxville, TN

KYTV

Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Obituary/KY3) -National radio host James (Jim) Bohannon passed away over the weekend at a hospice care facility in South Carolina. He was 78. Bohannon was born in 1944 in Oregon, but after World War II, his family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. Bohannon graduated...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools

The Marion County Clerk’s Office determined a runoff regardless of Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting (UOCAVA) ballots will be necessary for the race for mayor in the city of Bulls Shoals. Homeless teen center opens in Springfield. Updated: 56 minutes ago. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER:...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m. The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs. Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FBI warns parents of online predators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI reports an increase in cases where children and teens are threatened and coerced into sending explicit images. Online predators can be on any app at any time, which is why it is so vital for parents to monitor their child’s screen time but also teach them what to do should someone send them a threatening message.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Ways to save with Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small changes can mean big savings. Thanksgiving dinner does not have to cost you a lot more this year. You’ve seen the headlines. Inflation and a turkey shortage mean markups nearing 30 percent. You don’t have to go without. You just have to get creative.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

