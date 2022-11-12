Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
KYTV
Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Obituary/KY3) -National radio host James (Jim) Bohannon passed away over the weekend at a hospice care facility in South Carolina. He was 78. Bohannon was born in 1944 in Oregon, but after World War II, his family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, Missouri. Bohannon graduated...
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
KYTV
“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools
The Marion County Clerk’s Office determined a runoff regardless of Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting (UOCAVA) ballots will be necessary for the race for mayor in the city of Bulls Shoals. Homeless teen center opens in Springfield. Updated: 56 minutes ago. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER:...
KYTV
City of Nixa to make budget cuts to police, multiple departments following failed vote
Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The voters of Nixa have spoken: no increases to the sales tax. The Nixa city government proposed an increase in sales taxes to help build a $13 million police station and a $25 million new sports complex. They’re now regrouping after the people voted down the tax increase by looking into budget cuts for several departments.
KYTV
Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
KYTV
Parkview High School holds Veterans Day performances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Performing Arts Department at Parkview High School held Veterans Day performances on Sunday at 3 p.m. The band played the national anthem, America the Beautiful, Taps, and several other songs. Students also read poetry that went through the history of the United States. To report...
KYTV
How Springfield crews are prepping the roads before winter weather
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to see cold temperatures hold firm through the rest of the week. However, he does see a warm up through the weekend and some possible rain chances as we approach Thanksgiving next week.
KYTV
Kickapoo students encouraged to take the “Chief Challenge” pledging to buckle-up and keep phones down while driving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People driving by Springfield Kickapoo’s parking lot on Monday may have been a little taken back at the site of a firetruck, ambulance, hearse, emergency workers and students gathered around a two-car crash. But it wasn’t real. Over the decades school districts went to...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties. McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft....
KYTV
Springfield’s FosterAdopt opens YouthConnect Center for housing insecure teens
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of planning, Foster Adopt Connect’s YouthConnect Center is available to teens who need everything from food and clothes to a shower. The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, inviting those in the community to check out what the new space has to offer teens 13-18/
KYTV
FBI warns parents of online predators
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI reports an increase in cases where children and teens are threatened and coerced into sending explicit images. Online predators can be on any app at any time, which is why it is so vital for parents to monitor their child’s screen time but also teach them what to do should someone send them a threatening message.
KYTV
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: A lost Yorkie leads animal control on quite the adventure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured dog is a two time escape artist. The Yorkie first got away from his family and then he took animal control workers on a one hour chase. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “after he was dropped...
KYTV
‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale for its run at Juanita K. Hammons Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can now buy tickets for the ‘Hamilton’ broadway show run in Springfield. The traveling production will begin on February 22 and end on March 5 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Tickets range from $39 to $179 plus tickets. CLICK HERE to buy tickets!
KYTV
Man charged in 2021 Springfield motel fatal shooting to serve 12 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged in the shooting death of another man inside an extended stay motel in 2021 will serve 12 years in prison. Court documents say Matthew Borg was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. In March...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reports significant drop in vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report fewer and fewer cars stolen in Springfield. Chief Paul Williams boasted about lower crime numbers at Monday night’s city council meeting. One of the more significant drops is in car thefts. He attributes the more than 25% drop to more investigators and a public awareness campaign.
KYTV
City officials say safety improvements on Grand St. and Campbell Ave. in Springfield will reduce crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for traffic delays at a Springfield intersection. The city of Springfield is making safety improvements on November 14 on Grand St. West of Campbell Ave. Construction is supposed to last for a week. Assistant Public Works Director Martin Gugel said there will be a long median in the road so drivers coming out of Walmart can no longer turn left onto Grand.
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
KYTV
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
KYTV
On Your Side: Ways to save with Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small changes can mean big savings. Thanksgiving dinner does not have to cost you a lot more this year. You’ve seen the headlines. Inflation and a turkey shortage mean markups nearing 30 percent. You don’t have to go without. You just have to get creative.
Comments / 0