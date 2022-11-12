ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person in life-threatening condition after fire in Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home Monday night in the Springfield neighborhood. Units were called to a home on Cottage Avenue near the intersection of Pearl Street. Additional details, including...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

