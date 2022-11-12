Read full article on original website
Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Miraculously, no one was injured when a small plane surveying damage from Nicole made an emergency landing late Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach and then flipped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The incident happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. along the coastline...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
High speed driver who caused deadly crash arrested, charges pending
Jacksonville, Fl — A fiery crash leaves one driver dead and a man in police custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a speeding car on Crystal Springs Boulevard ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard around 1 am and hit another car. That driver was ejected and the...
News4Jax.com
Person in life-threatening condition after fire in Springfield neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home Monday night in the Springfield neighborhood. Units were called to a home on Cottage Avenue near the intersection of Pearl Street. Additional details, including...
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Nocatee Parkway eastbound reopens hours after crash
A crash involving life-threatening injuries shut down all eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Road for hours Saturday. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was at the scene just before 2 p.m. All lanes finally reopened at 5:30 p.m. There was no update on the...
News4Jax.com
All lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-295 and New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes on I-295 and New Kings Road reopened Sunday after a deadly crash. The crash happened around 4 a.m. News4JAX is working to learn more information surrounding the crash. The Florida High Patrol is investigating.
Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville firefighters rescue 2 dogs as home fills with smoke
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters rescued two dogs from a house fire Wednesday morning in the city’s Sandalwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews said they responded just after 6:30 a.m. to the fire on Coldfield Drive. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the first firefighters who arrived...
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
Motorist Alert: Henley Road detours due to First Coast Expressway construction announced
As part of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) construction, Henley Road between Lake Asbury and Caleb Court will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Body cam video shows arrest of woman who helped man accused of killing Nassau deputy Joshua Moyers
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video is showing moments from the arrest of a woman who helped the man accused of murdering a Nassau County deputy last year. Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital. The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there. According to JSO, they told...
Hurricane Nicole Causes Record-Breaking River Surge in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Nov. 10, and the hurricane caused almost record-breaking storm surge, surpassed only by Hurricane Irma in 2017. But, without Irma’s heavy rain, Nicole would have definitely claimed the top spot for the worst storm surge in the area since the 90s. Nicole holds the...
Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach. There new location is at 200 3rd Street on Neptune beach. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
