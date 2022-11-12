Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he’d be responsible for saving someone’s life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John’s Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened around 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. A “Good Samaritan,” which EastIdahoNews.com learned was Entze, swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash
REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State...
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
East Idaho woman sentenced to probation after fleeing with child to Alabama
Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
Baden Glauser
Baden James Glauser, 35, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 11, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Baden was born August 9, 1987, in Ogden, Utah, to Troy James Glauser and Sherri Leckington Grimaud. He grew up and attended schools in Kansas, Utah, and Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene
CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to Portneuf Medical Center...
Rexburg police on scene of major crash, public asked to avoid area
REXBURG — Police are on the scene of a major crash at the intersection of 2nd East and Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one person is injured, according to Rexburg Police Assitant Chief Gary Hagen. The public is asked...
Earl “Hap” Griffel
Earl “Hap” Arthur Griffel was born in Ashton, Idaho, on June 15,1927, to Arthur “Pete” Griffel and Minnie Lenz Griffel. Earl was raised on the family farm and attended school at Hugginsville, Idaho. Earl entered the U.S. Army in February of 1950, and was station at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Korean Conflict.
4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello
POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
Melaleuca donates another $50K to sheriff’s office for rifle-grade bulletproof vests
IDAHO FALLS — Sheriff deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have much to celebrate thanks to a $50,000 donation that will buy the best body armor and ballistic helmets available on the market. The donation by Melaleuca is in addition to $50,000 that The Wellness Company gave...
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis, 92, of Ammon, Idaho; formerly of Washington, Utah, and Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Ireta was born October 1, 1930, to Delbert Jay and Fannie Beulah Parrish Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first daughter and one of nine children. She attended grade school in Centerville, Utah and high schools at Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, Sugar Salem High in Sugar City, Idaho and Madison High in Rexburg Idaho where she graduated in 1948. She furthered her education at Ricks College (BYU Idaho) where she met her sweetheart, Donald Charles Ellis. They were married for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on March 1,1950. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter. Ireta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings; her favorite being the genealogy and family history instructor.
Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s mayor has issued a statement about the city’s boil advisory. On Friday, officials warned residents living in the area not to drink the water without boiling it first. On Monday, Marc Carroll wrote in a public memo posted to Facebook that this was the...
Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho
On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
Blackfoot remains under water boil order
BLACKFOOT -- No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot's water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release. The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total...
Pocatello man charged following beating that left another man with fractured sternum, ribs
POCATELLO — A man accused of attacking another man with more than 70 punches and kicks is facing a felony charge. David Jonathan Gunderson, 41, has been charged with aggravated battery, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on May 27 reporting a battery that...
Infusions at new health clinic in Idaho Falls help reduce symptoms for variety of conditions
IDAHO FALLS – A treatment previously only available at hospitals is now available at a clinic in Idaho Falls. Pure Infusion Suites at 2375 East Sunnyside Road #F provides biological IV infusions for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic autoimmune conditions.
