Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Engadget
The Backbone One mobile gamepad now works with Android phones
You can order the new version today from Backbone's website. The wait is over. One of the you can buy is finally available to use with Android phones. Starting today, you can order the from the company’s website and select retailers. At $100, it’s in the same price range as options like the , but the Backbone One has a few things going for it over some more affordable controllers.
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
PC Magazine
TP-Link Tips Pricey Wi-Fi 7 Routers for Q1
TP-Link is trying to get the Wi-Fi 7 party started early by introducing several new routers that’ll support the next-generation wireless technology. The company today debuted a Wi-Fi 7 quad-band router called the Archer BE900, which it plans on selling in Q1 in the US for a whopping $699.99. The product also drops the traditional Wi-Fi model design for a taller hardware case, which includes a touch screen and an LED screen that can display emoji.
Engadget
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Android Headlines
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all
MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
Engadget
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes free trials for Apple Music and Apple TV+
You can claim either or both Apple trials until March 31st, 2023. They're available on consoles and the Xbox app for Windows. You can use the promos everywhere Apple Music and Apple TV+ is available except for Russia and (for Apple TV+) Turkey. Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking...
Engadget
Apple lets you practice sending emergency SOS texts via satellite in new demo mode
One of the most noteworthy updates Apple brought to the iPhone 14 series this year is Emergency SOS via satellite. It lets you send text messages to emergency services over satellite if you're in need of help and outside of cellular coverage. The company hopes you don't need to use the service, but in case you find yourself hurt and needing rescue in the wilderness, it can be frustrating if you're unfamiliar with a tool you were expecting to be helpful. Today, Apple is rolling out a demo mode of Emergency SOS via Satellite so members of the public can see how it works.
Engadget
Peloton, Oura and other fitness apps roll out support for Google's Health Connect platform
The initiative enables health and fitness apps to share data with each other more easily. Back at I/O in May, announced , a platform it worked on with Samsung to enable health and fitness apps to share data more easily with each other while maintaining privacy measures. That initiative is , as the Health Connect app has moved out of early access and into beta on the Play Store, while several health and fitness apps are rolling out integrations.
Engadget
The Morning After: Tuvalu, threatened by climate change, turns to the metaverse
Tuvalu’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe, told the COP27 climate summit yesterday that Tuvalu would look to the metaverse to preserve its culture and history. With global temperatures expected to rise as much as 2.8 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the Pacific island nation is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels. At last year’s COP26 summit, Kofe addressed the conference while standing knee-deep in seawater to highlight the climate change threat. Climate scientists anticipate the entire country will be underwater by the end of the 21st century.
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
Razer Upgrades Blade 14 Gaming Laptops to USB 4 via a Software Update
Razer has announced a new color model for the 2022 Blade 14, called the Mercury Edition, and announced a new firmware update that upgrades the 2022 Blade 14's from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB4.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7a may include a 90Hz display, wireless charging
According to a new report, the Google Pixel 7a may include a 90Hz display and support wireless charging. This information comes from Kuba Wojciechowski, a well-known Android developer. The Pixel 7a may ship with a 90Hz display and wireless charging. He managed to dig out some information about the phone....
Audio-Technica’s Newest Earbuds Actually Sanitize Themselves
Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds don’t just block out noise, they clean themselves. As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the Japanese audio company unveiled a pair of in-ear headphones called the ATH-TWX9. They produce the same crystal-clear sound the brand has built its reputation on, and also come with a host of modern features including customizable noise cancellation and a charging case that disinfects the ‘buds when they’re not in use. If you’re a music buff opposed to Apple ubiquitous AirPods Pro earbuds, the ATH-TWX9 look worthy of your consideration. They’re compact without being too small, and their IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design is...
Engadget
Twitter fired employees who publicly called out Elon Musk
At least three Twitter employees who survived the mass layoffs that cut the company's workforce in half have been fired after calling out their new boss on the platform. One of them is Eric Frohnhoefer, who responded to Elon Musk's tweet apologizing for Twitter being slow in many countries. "App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" Musk wrote. Frohnhoefer responded that after six years of working on Twitter for Android, he can say that Musk's statement "is wrong."
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
Engadget
Apple reportedly plans to use US-made chips starting in 2024
Apple is gearing up to source chips from a factory in the US within the next couple of years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Company CEO Tim Cook reportedly made the revelation during a meeting with local engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple "already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona." As Gurman notes, it would lessen Apple's reliance on factories in Asia, particularly Taiwan, where 60 percent of the world's processor is produced. "Regardless of what you may feel and think, 60 percent coming out of anywhere is probably not a strategic position," Cook added.
