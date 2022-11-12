ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
news3lv.com

Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
news3lv.com

Fox5 KVVU

Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
Fox5 KVVU

Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown. The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass. “I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with...
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
Fox5 KVVU

Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
