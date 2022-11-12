Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
The Animal Foundation’s CEO speaks out for the first time since contagious virus outbreak at Las Vegas shelter
In early October it was announced that a Canine Pnuemovirus was spreading to amongst dogs inside The Animal Foundation.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Thanksgiving offerings around Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and those looking to skip the hassle of cooking a big meal may have some options. Below are some places you can find deals on Thanksgiving meals and desserts across the valley. VIRGIN HOTELS. Various restaurants inside the Virgin Hotels...
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
news3lv.com
Nevada baby diagnosed with rare genetic disorder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas two-month-old is diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation that's so uncommon that online medical journals report less than ten known cases worldwide. Now, his parents want to raise awareness about the condition. Alexis and Susana Gastelum are the proud parents of...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?
Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
news3lv.com
Local 3-month-old baby suffers from rare disorder
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The birth of a child normally means a time of joy. But for one North Las Vegas family, it's been uncertain after doctors diagnosed their son with a rare genetic disorder. It's so uncommon, there are fewer than 10 people known around the world with...
Fox5 KVVU
Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU
Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown. The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass. “I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with...
New home builders offer incentives to encourage buyers to seal the deal
New home builders are getting creative and trying to encourage buyers to sign on the dotted line by offering incentives during a time when borrowing money is so expensive and interest rates are up.
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor
Goynes-Brown’s father, Theron Goynes, was North Las Vegas mayor pro tempore after serving as the first Black North Las Vegas councilman in the 1980s, but she is taking the name further. The post Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
Old Riviera lot to be sold, expansion on Las Vegas Strip continues
Las Vegas locals may notice a fresh face of new buildings on the north end of the Strip.
Comments / 3