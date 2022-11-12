What a back half of the season it has been for Quinnipiac volleyball. I certainly can’t say I was expecting that type of turnaround. Last time I wrote about the state of this team on Oct. 11, the Bobcats were sitting at eighth place in the MAAC with a 2-6 record. Morale was extremely hard to find at that time.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO