Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac men’s basketball continues to impress, wins fourth straight game
HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team has been a pleasant surprise across the college basketball world after starting its season undefeated. So, it was no surprise that the Bobcats, led by junior guard Dezi Jones, continued their strong out-of-conference schedule with an emphatic 81-72 win over Dartmouth on Tuesday.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Bobcats set program record with 85-30 blowout against Hartford
HAMDEN, Conn – The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team took its season-opening loss to then-No. 10 NC State on Nov. 7, personally, and chose dominance against the Hartford Hawks as it won 85-30 on Nov. 14. This win set the program record for margin of victory by the Bobcats.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Disney dreaming: Quinnipiac volleyball rides hot streak to Orlando for MAAC Tournament
What a back half of the season it has been for Quinnipiac volleyball. I certainly can’t say I was expecting that type of turnaround. Last time I wrote about the state of this team on Oct. 11, the Bobcats were sitting at eighth place in the MAAC with a 2-6 record. Morale was extremely hard to find at that time.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
‘We want the best’: Bobcats sweep Broncs on senior day, prepare for conference playoffs
HAMDEN, Conn. – In the team’s final match of the regular season, Quinnipiac volleyball honored its seniors well, defeating Rider in three dominating sets on Sunday. The victory was the Bobcats’ eighth in their past nine matches, firmly planting them as one of the top teams in the MAAC heading into the conference tournament this upcoming week.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
NCAA Tournament Bracket: Quinnipiac to face Vermont in first round
Quinnipiac men’s soccer will travel to Vermont for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Nov. 17, marking the Bobcats’ return to the big dance since their 2013 appearance. The Bobcats faced Vermont as recently as Aug. 30, winning 2-0 on the road. That would...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Balanc leads Bobcats to 72-70 comeback over CCSU as historic start continues
Playing in their third consecutive road game to start the 2022-23 season, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team defeated the CCSU Blue Devils 72-70 on Sunday afternoon in New Britain. The victory is a big one for the Bobcats as a program, as it marks the first time they’ve started...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac falls 4-1 to Penn State in NCAA Tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Penn – The MAAC magic that Saint Peter’s had when it made its run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament last March is something the Quinnipiac women’s soccer team wanted to replicate. But the magic faded as the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac installs energy-efficient LEDs at M&T Bank Arena
An LED lighting system was installed at the M&T Bank Arena on Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus over the summer to lower the facility’s operating costs, Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning Sal Filardi wrote in an email to the Chronicle on Nov. 14. “We replaced (the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Two Alices, One Wonderland: Fourth Wall Student Theater carries out successful production despite limited preparation
From rags to riches to magical beans and the menace that is the Big Bad Wolf, we’ve all heard of classic fairy tales like “Cinderella” or “The Three Little Pigs.” However, no fictional work has been as bizarre and whimsical as Quinnipiac University’s Fourth Wall’s Student Theater production of “Alice in Wonderland.”
Quinnipiac Chronicle
GSA hosts drag show to remember
Students filtered into the Carl Hansen Student Center Piazza as “Blow” by Kesha played softly over a set of speakers on the evening of Nov. 12. Quinnipiac University’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance’s Drag Dinner and Show attendees began piling their plates with the night’s dinner of mac and cheese, chicken and sausage and peppers. The tables next to the buffet offered free GSA T-shirts, pride flags, pins and stickers.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
QU medical school allows people to donate bodies after death
In the state of Connecticut, a typical burial and funeral service costs more than $27,000, according to World Population Review. To combat this issue, Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter School of Medicine joined the growing trend of alternative death practices almost a decade ago, by offering a place to donate dead bodies to science with the Anatomical Donation Program.
