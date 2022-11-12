Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to and from Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
MSU seeks help with snow removal at Bobcat Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University is looking for help removing snow from the seats of Bobcat Stadium ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. Assistance is needed this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MSU students can...
Multiple collisions with elk in Gallatin Gateway prompts MDT warning
Holly Pippel has been a Gateway resident for 25 years. She says there are many reasons elk are moving around so much causing accidents to occur on the highway.
KULR8
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
NBCMontana
Bozeman asks people to help as snowplows clear roads
Bozeman, Mont — The city of Bozeman is asking people to do their part as snowplows clear the roads. Residents should not leave vehicles on the street for more than 72 hours. Vehicles left longer than 72 hours could be ticketed or towed. Officials ask people to move their...
Traffic snarled on Bozeman Hill Monday morning
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
KULR8
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
Brawl of the Wild brings higher hotel, Airbnb prices to Bozeman
As the Cat-Griz game approaches, hotels and Airbnbs are booking up quickly as fans pour into Bozeman.
NBCMontana
Federal loans available for businesses impacted by drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — Small, non-farm businesses in Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Jefferson and Madison counties can apply for new federal loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration is loaning out up to $2 million per business so they can offset drought losses. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture declared a...
NBCMontana
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
NBCMontana
College GameDay announces set location on MSU campus
BOZEMAN, Mont. — ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the first time ever, and on Tuesday the pregame show made the announcement of where their set will be located. The set will be built on campus at Dyche Field across West Kagy Boulevard from Bobcat Stadium.
NBCMontana
National attention adds special element to Brawl of the Wild game
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The upcoming Brawl of the Wild game will mark the first Big Sky Conference game to be featured on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay. The national spotlight on this weekend’s game between the University of Montana and Montana State University is a chance to showcase the schools and demonstrate what the Big Sky Conference is all about.
The Bozeman Police Took In How Many Calls Last Month?!? WOW
We have all experienced driving through town or sitting at home and hearing sirens. Whether it's a fire truck, ambulance, or police vehicle, the question of "I wonder what happened" visits our minds. In the last week, the Bozeman police department has responded to over 860 calls with some of...
montanasports.com
Montana State already deep in College GameDay preparations
BOZEMAN — What seemed like a distant dream is now just days away from becoming a reality. ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for one of college football’s most historic rivalries, and not only is this a first for the Treasure State, but the popular pregame show has never come to a Big Sky campus.
406mtsports.com
'Competitiveness' guiding Montana Grizzlies to the finish line
MISSOULA – Just a few short weeks ago, the outlook for the Montana Grizzlies football team was bleak. At least according to a large group of media pundits and college football fans across the country. It went from being the winner of five-straight games to the loser of three...
KULR8
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker? PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen makes his case.
