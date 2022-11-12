ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Unveils Aggie Fast Break Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and Head Coach Joni Taylor announced the creation of the Aggie Fast Break Club on Tuesday. The Aggie Fast Break Club allows for the 12th Man to support the women’s basketball program, while also gaining exclusive access to the team. To sign up, please visit click here.
No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m. The Invitational will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M Hosts LSU on Senior Night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team hosts LSU for a midweek matchup Wednesday, November 16th at Reed Arena for the program’s Senior Night. The Aggies are graduating six players from the team, with the senior ceremonies taking place after the match. First serve is set...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies want to see things through, “Grass is not greener”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The latest College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday. The Aggies once hoped to make those rankings before the season started, but they’re far from that now sitting at 3-7. Some people have wondered how players will respond once the season is over...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan beats Rudder Lady Rangers for Bryan ISD bragging rights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings won their same town showdown against Rudder 68-33 Tuesday night at the Armory. Bryan was lead in scoring Talor Thornton. The Lady Vikings will travel to Pflugerville next Monday for a 12:30 tip, while Rudder head north to Killeen next Monday for a 12:30 tip against Ellison.
BRYAN, TX
Six Aggies Earn Academic All-District Spots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies landed six players on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Division I Academic All-District 7 Team. Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds were named to the squad. Colvin and Pounds picked up the award for the second consecutive season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics. Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
BRYAN, TX
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BRYAN, TX

