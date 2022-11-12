Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Unveils Aggie Fast Break Club
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and Head Coach Joni Taylor announced the creation of the Aggie Fast Break Club on Tuesday. The Aggie Fast Break Club allows for the 12th Man to support the women’s basketball program, while also gaining exclusive access to the team. To sign up, please visit click here.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m. The Invitational will...
KBTX.com
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Hosts LSU on Senior Night
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team hosts LSU for a midweek matchup Wednesday, November 16th at Reed Arena for the program’s Senior Night. The Aggies are graduating six players from the team, with the senior ceremonies taking place after the match. First serve is set...
KBTX.com
Aggies want to see things through, “Grass is not greener”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The latest College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday. The Aggies once hoped to make those rankings before the season started, but they’re far from that now sitting at 3-7. Some people have wondered how players will respond once the season is over...
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Rudder Lady Rangers for Bryan ISD bragging rights
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings won their same town showdown against Rudder 68-33 Tuesday night at the Armory. Bryan was lead in scoring Talor Thornton. The Lady Vikings will travel to Pflugerville next Monday for a 12:30 tip, while Rudder head north to Killeen next Monday for a 12:30 tip against Ellison.
KBTX.com
Six Aggies Earn Academic All-District Spots
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies landed six players on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Division I Academic All-District 7 Team. Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds were named to the squad. Colvin and Pounds picked up the award for the second consecutive season.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Esports: University in negotiations for facility at Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics. Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
KBTX.com
Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re wondering how you’ll decorate for the holidays or how you’ll take your current décor to the next level, the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station has an event for you. The organization is hosting its third annual Tablescapes: Christmas on...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
KBTX.com
Celebrate the reason for the season with Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fellow Passengers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be four nights of holiday magic as Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe performs Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. “This is a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol based on the short novella he wrote,” Instructor and...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
KBTX.com
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
KBTX.com
Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime. Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an...
KBTX.com
Bush Library’s 25th anniversary celebration on Friday postponed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed. A reason for the change was not disclosed in a news release shared with media on Monday. “We thank you for the interest...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Normangee student surprised by dad returning from deployment
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A student at Normangee ISD got a very special surprise as a true hero was welcomed home after a long deployment. Aislynn was surprised by her dad returning home. Thank you to those who serve and have served our country.
KBTX.com
Navasota officials learned about traffic safety and injury prevention program
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Agrilife traveled to Grimes County to inform city officials about its Reality Education for Drivers program. The initiative is also known as “The RED” program and it’s used to help young drivers build safer driving habits and to save lives. The...
Comments / 0