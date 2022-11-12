Read full article on original website
Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package
For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
Tragedy: Six Pilots Killed In Dallas Air Show, Including Captains Who Flew For American Airlines And United Airlines
A B-17 Flying Fortress collided with a P-63 Cobra at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow Saturday afternoon, killing six experienced pilots, including a trio of former captains at American Airlines and United Airlines. Six Dead After Dallas Air Show Crash, Including Former American And United Captains. On Saturday, the Wings...
55m Thanksgiving Travelers, 5 Cheapest First Class Options, New Newark Terminal A, New Alaska Partner Airline
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Flavor Flav Unloads On Spirit Airlines Gate Agents In Las Vegas
Rapper Flavor Flav unloaded on a gate agent in Las Vegas after narrowly missing his Spirit Airlines flight. Did he have a point?. Flavor Flav Captured On Video Cursing Out A Spirit Airlines Gate Agent In Las Vegas. William Drayton, Jr., the rapper known as Flavor Flav, now 63 years...
TRIP REPORT: Fall fun in the Windy City – Airplane Art from the Hyatt Regency O’Hare
Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) Not the end, for 2022… maybe. It’s Wednesday and we’re in the middle of a trip report, so it must be time for an Airplane Art Special. We all know this bit. Don’t we? No? Well, let us start at...
Azul orders three Airbus A330-900neo aircraft to expand operations
Azul Linhas Aéreas is in the process of expanding its fleet, with the airline firming up an order for three Airbus A330-900neo. The order will bring the airline’s total fleet of A330neo aircraft to eight. The airline is an operator of the previous generation Airbus A330-200, as well as the current generation A350-900.
Six Airlines Will Be Refunding US Travelers $600 Million for Delays and Cancellations
In a major move to help travelers in the US, there are six airlines that will be refunding travelers $600 million for delays and cancellations!. In a big win for travelers, the US DOT has ordered six airlines to reimburse travelers $600 million due to cancellations and/or delays. Here is what this means.
Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?
I am leaving for the World Cup in a few weeks (Booked! Round 3 for the World Cup). I am flying there on QSuites, but that is where my luxurious experience ends. When I visited in October, I stayed at the Hyatt Regency and the Grand Hyatt. At 5,000 points the Hyatt Regency Doha may be the greatest value next to the Hyatt in Kota Kinabalu (see Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu: The Best Deal in the Hyatt Portfolio). With a suite upgrade and a stay cert, the Grand Hyatt Doha was even more compelling. Searching today, I found that the Grand Hyatt is sold out and the Hyatt Doha is going for $1300 a night. While I was not surprised by this, I was shocked by these options:
HOWTO: Link Your Uber and British Airways Accounts together to earn Avios on rides (and more!)
With the Avios earning now live on Uber (or at least the UK variant of it), it’s relatively simple to connect your Uber account to your British Airways Executive Account in some relatively simple steps. Let us walk through this together. Open the Uber App and go to Settings....
cruisefever.net
U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023
U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.
United Airlines Will Pay $305,000 To Buddhist Pilot In Religious Discrimination Settlement
United Airlines will pay $305,000 and reinstate a pilot who identifies as Buddhist after refusing to let him attend an alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous as he battled alcohol addiction. Buddhist Pilot Will Receive $305,000 From United Airlines In Religious Discrimination Settlement Over Alcoholics Anonymous. The bottom line is very simple,...
I’ve Seen A LOT of Hotel Pools But This Was The Best One Ever
Over the years we’ve stayed in our share of hotels, from the ultra-luxurious to the really cheap. One hotel amenity that almost always fails to impress me is the pool. I get that the pool is the main thing some guests think about, but I just don’t get the appeal. You’ll never hear me say “Wow, that hotel pool was amazing.”
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven sizzled the competition.
California City Named One Of The 'Most Breathtaking' Places In The World
If you are looking for a wonderful place to explore with the entire family, look no further than this "breathtaking" California city that has captured the hearts of visitors from all around the world. According to a list compiled by National Geographic, San Francisco is one of the most breathtaking...
Miles and Points On Sale — November 15 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
