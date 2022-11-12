ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
BoardingArea

Azul orders three Airbus A330-900neo aircraft to expand operations

Azul Linhas Aéreas is in the process of expanding its fleet, with the airline firming up an order for three Airbus A330-900neo. The order will bring the airline’s total fleet of A330neo aircraft to eight. The airline is an operator of the previous generation Airbus A330-200, as well as the current generation A350-900.
BoardingArea

Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?

I am leaving for the World Cup in a few weeks (Booked! Round 3 for the World Cup). I am flying there on QSuites, but that is where my luxurious experience ends. When I visited in October, I stayed at the Hyatt Regency and the Grand Hyatt. At 5,000 points the Hyatt Regency Doha may be the greatest value next to the Hyatt in Kota Kinabalu (see Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu: The Best Deal in the Hyatt Portfolio). With a suite upgrade and a stay cert, the Grand Hyatt Doha was even more compelling. Searching today, I found that the Grand Hyatt is sold out and the Hyatt Doha is going for $1300 a night. While I was not surprised by this, I was shocked by these options:
cruisefever.net

U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023

U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.
BoardingArea

I’ve Seen A LOT of Hotel Pools But This Was The Best One Ever

Over the years we’ve stayed in our share of hotels, from the ultra-luxurious to the really cheap. One hotel amenity that almost always fails to impress me is the pool. I get that the pool is the main thing some guests think about, but I just don’t get the appeal. You’ll never hear me say “Wow, that hotel pool was amazing.”
CHICAGO, IL
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — November 15 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

