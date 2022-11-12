Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
14news.com
Man wanted in hit and run death arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say the man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run has been arrested. There has been an active warrant for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. Deputies say he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with death, and driving on a DUI suspended license.
104.1 WIKY
Suspect’s Injuries Were Not Self Inflicted
The Perry County Coroner’s office says the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday didn’t shoot himself. 22 year old Payton Masterson died from a lone gunshot wound to the right side rib cage. The coroner also said the shot did not come from Masterson’s gun.
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
14news.com
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
wevv.com
Donations are being gathered for people displaced in a recent Henderson motel fire
Ten people recently displaced by a massive motel fire are being helped by Henderson community members. This comes after losing all their belongings in a fire at True Vine Inn Monday. Community members are asking for clothing donations to help those affected. Donations can be dropped off at the motel...
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
wevv.com
Two injured after house explosion in Princeton
Two people were injured after a house fire caused by an explosion in Gibson County, Indiana on Tuesday. Officials with Princeton Fire Territory said they were at the scene of a structure fire in the area of Hart Street and Clark Street around noon on Tuesday. Authorities told our crew...
wevv.com
Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for man killed in Tell City officer-involved shooting
There's an update on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Perry County, Indiana on Friday. The Perry County Coroner's Office says 22-year-old Payton Masterson died from a single gunshot wound to the right-side ribcage area, and confirmed that the shot was not fired from Masterson's weapon. As we previously...
14news.com
Police: Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue in Evansville were blocked off for a couple of hours on Friday night. Our crew on scene reported a heavy police presence in the area, which authorities say was in response to a man barricading himself in a home.
wevv.com
Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville
An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
wevv.com
Dubois County men facing felony drug charges after traffic stop
Two men from Dubois County, Indiana, are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop that happened Monday. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was patrolling on SR 64 when he saw a black truck that didn't have working brake lights. DCSO says the deputy pulled the truck...
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at True Vine Inn in Henderson
Crews were battling a large fire at an inn in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning. Officials with the Henderson Fire Department said Monday that the department's crews were responding to a fire at the True Vine Inn on Highway 41, just past the southbound Twin Bridge. As of around 10...
Comments / 0