Tragedy struck the Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas Show today in Texas. Early reports, and video evidence, shows two planes colliding during the show. The large plane has been identified by multiple witnesses as a World War II era B-17 bomber. The Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV report the bomber as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. The smaller plane was not identified online in witness posts.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO